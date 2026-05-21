Indy 500
Indy 500: Which Celebrities Were In Attendance At Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
Indy 500

Indy 500: Which Celebrities Were In Attendance At Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Updated May. 24, 2026 3:40 p.m. ET

When you have roughly 350,000 spectators at one sporting event, you're bound to run into a celebrity or two. That's been the case at the Indy 500 for years, and that remained true at Indianapolis Motor Speedway again this year. 

Dozens of notable names were in attendance for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on Sunday. Of course, celebrities took part in the pre-race festivities. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti was the pace car driver for this year's race, while Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark served as the grand marshal for Sunday's race. 

Indiana native David Letterman was also among those in attendance on Sunday. The iconic comedian is a co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which had three drivers competing in this year's Indy 500 (Graham Rahal, Louis Foster, Mick Schumacher). 

NFL great and NFL on FOX analyst Rob Gronkowski had a role in Sunday's pre-race festivities as well. He was the Snake Pit Grand Marshal for a second straight year, throwing a pre-race party. 

Here's a full look at the notable celebrities who were in attendance at Sunday's race.

Fever G Caitlin Clark (Grand Marshal)

Actor Brendan Fraser (Honorary Starter)

Actor Brendan Fraser served as Sunday's honorary starter. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti (Pace Car Driver)

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti was the pace car driver ahead of Sunday's race. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NFL On FOX Analyst Rob Gronkowski (Snake Pit Grand Marshal)

Comedian David Letterman

Singer Jim Cornelison

Jim Cornelison took part in the pre-race festivities. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen 

Pacers Forward Pascal Siakam & Guard Andrew Nembhard

Singer Jordin Sparks

Wrestler Titus O'Neil

Wrestler Titus O'Neil was among the celebrities in attendance. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Alexi Lalases

Actor Terry Crews

Terry Crews was in attendance for Sunday's Indy 500. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Pacers Forward Obi Toppin

Fever Guard Lexie Hull

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