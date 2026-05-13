NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Indy 500: Counting Down The 10 Best Finishes In Race History
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Indy 500: Counting Down The 10 Best Finishes In Race History

Published May. 15, 2026 1:19 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

The best Indianapolis 500 finish could be subjective, depending on which driver a fan was rooting for to win.

It certainly is in the eye of the beholder.

So take this list for what it’s worth. One view of the 10 best finishes in Indianapolis 500 history. Of course, it skews to more recent decades when the runs have come a little faster and the finishes have had a tendency to be a little closer.

We’ll add one each day to this list of fantastic finishes ahead of the 110th running of the Indy 500 on May 24 (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

10. Ericsson outduels O'Ward (2022)

After a red flag, Marcus Ericsson held off Pato O’Ward in a two-lap shootout. The shootout didn’t last two laps, though, as there was a crash on the final lap behind them. Ericsson had a comfortable lead when the red flag came out for a crash with four laps to go, a situation where in past Indianapolis 500 races, they likely would have ended the race under caution with Ericsson as the winner.

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