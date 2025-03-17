NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR odds: Alex Palou favored to win Thermal Club Grand Prix Published Mar. 21, 2025 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to The Thermal Club in California this weekend, and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Alex Palou won the first race of the season at St. Petersburg and is favored to win again this weekend.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix 2025

Alex Palou: 11/5 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Josef Newgarden: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Pato O'Ward: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Colton Herta: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott Dixon: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Alexander Rossi: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Rinus Veekay: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

David Malukas: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Conor Daly: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Nolan Siegel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Louis Foster: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share