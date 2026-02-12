Power Play: Honda, Chevrolet Commit to New INDYCAR Engine in 2028

NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Published Feb. 12, 2026
The tug-of-war for power in INDYCAR will continue … in the car. And that's a pivotal aspect to having a vibrant series.

Honda and Chevrolet will remain in INDYCAR for the foreseeable future, as they have committed to the new engine starting in 2028 — and both of the engine builders will be able to put their own teams on the track.

Both engine manufacturers will get one charter apiece to field a factory-backed team beginning in 2028.

Chevrolet had been seen as a lock to continue as long as another engine manufacturer also participated in the sport. It doesn’t do much for an engine manufacturer to field engines for all cars because there is less gained from a marketing standpoint when there's no competition (not to mention the parts and pieces that would be needed to supply for the entire field).

Honda had seemed to waver, including a serious flirtation with NASCAR. While nothing would preclude Honda from entering NASCAR, it would take significant additional resources from its motorsports program to commit to both platforms.

Both Chevrolet and Honda had their commitment to provide engines for INDYCAR teams set to run out after the 2026 season.

"With a deep respect for the history and competitive spirit of INDYCAR racing, we are proud to continue our involvement after more than 30 years," said Honda Racing Corporation President David Salters in a news release. "This long-standing commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America.

Honda HRC President David Salters looks forward to Honda's continued partnership with INDYCAR. 

"The partnership between INDYCAR and FOX continues to grow, bringing outstanding race coverage and elevating the experience for fans everywhere. The future of INDYCAR looks incredibly bright, and we at Honda are honored to play a critical role in its continued success."

Both engine manufacturers will now focus on development of the new 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with hybrid technology set to debut with the new car in 2028.

"This extension paves the way for the NTT INDYCAR Series to continue to grow and for us to further maximize technology transfer from race to road," General Motors President Mark Reuss said in a news release.

"The addition of a charter allows Chevrolet to join with other stakeholders to continue to make the series even stronger. INDYCAR produces consistently exciting racing on road and street courses as well as ovals, and we look forward to building on our INDYCAR legacy and put on a great show for our loyal Chevrolet fans."

Having two engine suppliers certainly brings some stability to the series and is pivotal to the health of the series.

"Chevrolet and Honda have worked tirelessly with us over the last 12 months to get to this point, and both have made it very clear that they are fully committed to this sport and invested in continuing the positive momentum the series generated in 2025," INDYCAR President Doug Boles said in a news release.

