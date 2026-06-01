INDYCAR Power Rankings: Indy 500 Winner Felix Rosenqvist Keeps Climbing

Alex Palou won for the fourth time in eight races this year, so he naturally stays atop these power rankings after his win on the streets of Detroit this past weekend.

Now the series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway, commonly known as Gateway. It’s a 1.25-mile oval and a track where Palou has never even reached the podium.

Here are my power rankings following Detroit:

Dropped out: Marcus Armstrong (Last Week: 7)

On the verge: Armstrong, Kyffin Simpson, Rinus VeeKay

10. Scott Dixon (Last Week: 8)

Chip Ganassi Racing No. 9 Honda

Dixon had a hybrid issue and his day ended 31 laps before the finish at Detroit. After four top-10 finishes, he has two finishes of 15th or worse.

9. Josef Newgarden (Last Week: 10)

Team Penske No. 2 Chevrolet

Newgarden gutted out a finish of 10th at Detroit despite nursing an injury to his left foot. He has five top-10 finishes in the eight races this year.

8. Graham Rahal (Last Week: NR)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan No. 15 Honda

Rahal had an impressive third-place finish on the streets of Detroit, his third podium finish in his last six starts. He moved up to ninth in the overall standings.

7. Scott McLaughlin (Last Week: 4)

Team Penske No. 3 Chevrolet

McLaughlin had a great day going at Detroit before tangling with Will Power and ended up 19th. He remains on this list because he has shown the speed, but the finishes need to come. He sits seventh in the standings.

6. David Malukas (Last Week: 2)

Team Penske No. 12 Chevrolet

Malukas had a rare bad day at Detroit with an 18th-place finish, ending a string of six consecutive top-10s and back-to-back second-place finishes. He dropped a spot to third in the standings.

5. Felix Rosenqvist (Last Week: 6)

Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Honda

The Indianapolis 500 winner had a solid sixth-place finish at Detroit. He has three finishes of sixth or better in his last four starts.

4. Christian Lundgaard (Last Week: 5)

Arrow McLaren No. 7 Chevrolet

Lundgaard started fifth and finished fifth at Detroit for his third top-five in the last five races. He is fourth in the point standings.

3. Pato O’Ward (Last Week: 3)

Arrow McLaren No. 5 Chevrolet

Fourth in the Indianapolis 500 and fourth at Detroit is a sign of consistency for O’Ward, who has finished outside the top-five only twice this year. All of those six top-five finishes are either a fourth or a fifth.

2. Kyle Kirkwood (Last Week: 9)

Andretti Global No. 27 Honda

Kirkwood finished a frustrating second as he was the defending race winner at Detroit. He felt he had a shot to win but was stymied by some caution flags. He has six top-five finishes this year, including three podium finishes.

1. Alex Palou (Last Week: 1)

Chip Ganassi Racing No. 10 Honda

Four wins in eight races and a 62-point lead in the standings following his Detroit victory. This is Palou’s championship to lose.