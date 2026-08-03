2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Opens As Favorite For Portland

After two weeks off, INDYCAR is back on track. This Sunday, the series heads to Portland for the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland on FOX at 4 p.m. ET.

As is the case most weeks, Alex Palou has opened as the favorite, even though he didn't win this race last season.

Will Palou take the checkered flag as he drives toward another championship?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 4.

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INDYCAR Series: OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland 2026

Alex Palou: 7/5 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 4/1 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Pato O'Ward: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

David Malukas: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Will Power : 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Josef Newgarden: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Alexander Rossi: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Graham Rahal: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rinus Veekay: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Mick Schumacher: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Louis Foster: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Romain Grosjean: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Dennis Hauger: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Caio Collet: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Alex Palou opened as the early favorite for Portland.

Alex Palou comes into this weekend's race with an 83-point lead over the next closest driver for the championship. With only six races left to go in the season, Palou & Co. know they're on the precipice of another title. Clinching the 2026 championship would mark Palou's fourth consecutive and fifth overall. But when it comes to last year's results at this race, Palou finished third behind Will Power and Christian Lundgaard.

One To Watch

Christian Lundgaard got a second-place finish at Portland in 2025.

And speaking of Christian Lundgaard, he's one to watch this weekend. While he didn't lead any laps at this race last year, he did finish second, with an average speed of 107.016. So far this season, he's got two wins, one pole, six top fives and eight top 10s. In the overall standings, he's fourth — 104 points back from Palou for the top spot.