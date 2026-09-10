INDYCAR's Unforgettable 2026 Season And The Bright Future It Signals

In Driver's Eye with James Hinchcliffe, the six-time INDYCAR winner will bring you inside the mind of a racer while breaking down the nuts and bolts of the sport for fans.

And just like that, another INDYCAR season is in the books. It seems like we were just unloading in St. Petersburg with the whole season ahead of us to look forward to.

Now, looking back, it was an unforgettable and historic season for so many reasons, paving the way for a bright INDYCAR future. From new tracks and returning to old ones to making history across the country to five-time INDYCAR champ Alex Palou's unparalleled dominance, let's look back at the sport's amazing 2026.

INDYCAR-NASCAR DOUBLEHEADER DELIVERED

One of the big stories coming into the season was the number — and scale — of new events that the 2026 season had in store for us.

Rinus VeeKay leads INDYCAR during the 2026 Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

First up was a familiar concept at a new venue: the INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader. We had done this at the Brickyard a few times, to varying degrees of success. Adding Phoenix Raceway back onto the INDYCAR schedule was cause for celebration in and of itself, but finding out that is where we would join forces with the stars of the stock car world was something the whole paddock was buzzing about.

And the weekend didn’t disappoint.

It was INDYCAR's first time back to the venue since its face lift. It took some drivers — and, admittedly, two of the three boys in the booth — a little time to remember that old Turns 1 and 2 were new Turns 3 and 4.

But while corner numbers changed, the thrill of racing open-wheel cars at 200 miles an hour around the mile-long track was just as fun as it had always been.

Joey Logano leads NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Phoenix during the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The thing I always loved most about doubling up with NASCAR is the shared admiration each series has for the other. Whether it’s Cup drivers peering into the tight confines of an Indy car cockpit, or INDYCAR drivers comparing lines and stock car driving styles, there is a great appreciation for what each series is and how it challenges the men and women behind the wheel.

TAKING ON JERRY WORLD AND AN NFL STADIUM

Arlington bounced onto the scene in a fittingly Texas way: big, bold and beautiful. The build of the track around the home of the Dallas Cowboys was truly outstanding, and Townsend Bell and I both were so envious that the 25 drivers got to wheel around that unique layout.

The quality and caliber of the event was impressive in every measurable way, and people were quickly talking about how this event, in only its first year, had become the new benchmark against which all INDYCAR races will be measured.

Rumor has it: It was such a success that other NFL team owners took notice and have started thinking, "Well, if Jerry has one…." So here is hoping this isn’t the last NFL stadium we get to whip around!

Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood and Will Power celebrate on the podium after the first Java House Grand Prix of Arlington around AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)

And let’s not forget the fans! For a brand-new venue to pull in the kind of crowd we saw at Arlington on race day was so impressive. Hats off to everyone that helped pull off the first of what we hope is many events on those streets.

HISTORY AT THE FREEDOM 250 IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

You can’t talk about new events without recognizing the Freedom 250.

It was the first — and likely to be the only — race held around the U.S. Capitol. In what was an incredible celebration of the country’s 250th birthday, the whole team at INDYCAR, Penske Entertainment and FOX Sports put together a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience for all who were able to attend.

INDYCAR drivers on the Washington, D.C. track for what will likely be the only Freedom 250. (Photo by Brett Farmer/Lumen via Getty Images)

Simply pulling off the track build in maybe the most complicated city on Earth to host an event of this magnitude was something to be proud of. But then you saw how good the on-track action was and how amazing the 100,000-fan turnout was, and it elevates this race to a whole new level.

The Indianapolis 500-esque pre-race ceremonies were unlike anything anyone had ever seen, and, again, unlikely to ever see again.

As much as I’d love another opportunity to spend time in D.C. and see cars hit that circuit again, there is something magical about the thought that we will only ever have one memory of an INDYCAR race at the Capitol.

A RECORD-BREAKING INDY 500

No, it’s not a new event, but it’s still INDYCAR's biggest. And this year’s Indy 500 deserves a shoutout.

In breaking the record for the closest finish in history, Felix Rosenqvist set himself up to be part of Indy 500 lore for a long time. I wrote plenty about that magical last lap after it happened. I still get goosebumps every time I watch the replay. And I have to admit, that’s concerningly often!

THE DOMINANCE OF A FIVE-TIME INDYCAR CHAMP

After all these incredible events and the many phenomenal venues that hosted us and sent us on our way, the dust settled to reveal our 2026 champion, Alex Palou.

Four titles in a row. Five championships in the last six years.

He has only NOT won the title twice in his years on the INDYCAR scene. Those numbers are truly staggering. And the most impressive thing is… he’s not done. Not even close.

Alex Palou celebrates on the Championship Podium at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca at the end of the 2026 season. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)

There is nothing that points to anyone other than Palou being the favorite going into 2027.

Yes, the competition in the form of Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard and Pato O’Ward stepped up in a big way to challenge the 29-year-old Spaniard. But wrapping up the title with one race remaining on the season shows drivers and teams still have a bit of work to do to catch the driver who is as painfully consistent as he is devastatingly quick.

The competition can hope that 2028 — with the arrival of the much anticipated new car — could reset the field and disrupt the flow of the Chip Ganassi Racing team and its No. 10 car.

But let’s not forget: CGR is one of the strongest teams in INDYCAR history. There’s just as good a chance that the No. 10 team figures out the new car quicker than the rest of the field, and their advantage only grows!

Through it all, Palou has emerged not just as a generational talent, but a historical one.

This isn’t a once-in-a-lifetime level of performance. This could very well be the middle of the greatest INDYCAR, motorsport, or, dare I say, sporting performance of all time.

Even the greats, the Mario Andrettis and AJ Foyts of the world, acknowledge that this level of domination in modern INDYCAR — comparable with what we have seen out of Scott Dixon over his 20 plus years on the grid with CGR — is almost more impressive than what they did.

Of course, they raced in an era where a different level of bravery was required due to the inherent danger, but there was also a much bigger disparity between the front and back of the field. If you were a little off back in those days, maybe it meant third place. Today, two tenths off can leave you fighting just to stay in the top 20.

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT Who Are The 10 Best INDYCAR Drivers Of All Time? Who are the sport's best drivers and where does Alex Palou rank?

Sure, Palou isn’t yet quite spoken about the same way Mario or AJ are, but just give him time. He is far from finished writing the Alex Palou legacy.

And while some people tire of the same driver winning as much as Palou has, I say: Embrace it. Lean into it. Enjoy the fact that you are witnessing greatness. Appreciate the fact that you’ll be able to say "I was watching when…."

After all, records are meant to be broken. And despite Palou's pleasant demeanor and cheerful personality, this guy is looking to break some stuff.