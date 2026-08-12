2027 INDYCAR Schedule Tracker: Barcelona Added For 2027

When INDYCAR announced the first eight races of its 2027 schedule four months ago, there weren't too many surprises.

But when it announced the other eight venues, there was one unexpected location.

INDYCAR revealed on Oct. 23 that it would race on July 18 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The rest of the 17-race schedule doesn't have too many surprises, though. And as expected, Nashville and Washington don't appear on the slate.

Washington was always a likely one-year visit, with striking views of the U.S. Capitol.

The 2026 Freedom 250 "was an incredible event that was always intended to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of our country's 250th birthday," Penske Entertainment Corp. said in a statement after the 2027 INDYCAR schedule was released. "We want to thank all of the amazing fans, our event partners and the agencies and entities that helped make the 2026 Freedom 250 Grand Prix possible."

While it was compelling to race at the 1.33-mile concrete oval at Nashville Superspeedway, it didn't energize the city as much as racing on the streets of downtown — a street race that is not out of the question for a return in future seasons.

INDYCAR teams will once again open the season at St. Petersburg on March 7, with the NASCAR trucks also racing there that weekend. The following week will feature a trip to Phoenix for a repeat of the NASCAR Cup Series-INDYCAR doubleheader weekend.

The Indianapolis 500, of course, is the anchor of the schedule and takes place May 30 as part of Memorial Day weekend. The series wraps up Labor Day weekend at Laguna Seca, the same venue as the 2026 finale.

The Indy 500, the anchor of the series schedule, will run on May 30. (Getty Images)

The 17-race schedule includes seven permanent road courses at Barber, Indianapolis, Road America, Mid-Ohio, Barcelona, Portland, Laguna Seca. There are five street courses; St. Petersburg, Arlington, Long Beach, Detroit, Markham. The schedule features five ovals which are at Phoenix, Indianapolis, St. Louis and the Milwaukee-doubleheader.

Times of the races were not announced. All the races will be on FOX.

Here is the 2027 INDYCAR Series schedule.

2027 NTT INDYCAR Series Schedule

Mar. 7: St. Petersburg

Mar. 13: Phoenix

Mar. 21: Arlington

Apr. 4: Barber

Apr. 18: Long Beach

May 15: Indianapolis road course

May 30: Indianapolis

June 6: Detroit

June 13: St. Louis

June 27: Elkhart Lake

July 4: Mid-Ohio

July 18: Barcelona

Aug. 1: Portland

Aug. 15: Markham

Aug. 28: Milwaukee

Aug. 29: Milwaukee

Sept. 5: Laguna Seca

