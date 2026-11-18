Two-time INDYCAR Series champion Josef Newgarden will remain at Team Penske, as the team announced Wednesday he has signed a multiyear contract extension.

With a contract believed to be up after the 2027 season, the 35-year-old Newgarden will continue to drive for the team where he has had great success but a three-year stretch that did not meet expectations, despite five victories.

Newgarden won INDYCAR titles in 2017 and 2019 and was second in the standings in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He won the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 and 2024.

"Josef Newgarden is one of the best drivers of his generation and has delivered in every aspect for our team for over a decade," Team Penske INDYCAR president Jonathan Diuguid said in a news release.

His 34 career victories rank Newgarden ninth all-time in the series, and while he found his most success with Team Penske (he joined the organization in 2017), there were questions whether Newgarden might leave after three seasons where he has not been in championship contention as he finished eighth, 12th and eighth in the standings.

Those questions were answered by the contract extension.

"My greatest enjoyment has been working with the men and women on this team, our partners, and pushing each other forward each day in an effort to produce results," Newgarden said in a news release.

"It’s been an honor to work with my fellow team members, and I’m excited to see what we can produce together in this next chapter."