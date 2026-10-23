INDYCAR To Race At Barcelona Circuit In 2027

INDYCAR will bring its five-time champion to his home country of Spain in 2027 and beyond.

Next season's INDYCAR schedule will include a July 18 stop at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, marking the return to Spain for Alex Palou, who won the last four INDYCAR titles.

Palou grew up outside of Barcelona.

"I’m so excited to be part of INDYCAR’s first race in Barcelona," Palou said in a news release. "It is an amazing opportunity, and it means so much to me to have a race at home in Barcelona, it’s hard to put into words.

"I know the fans are going to love it, and I think we are going to put on a great show."

Five-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou will get to race on his home turf in 2027. (Getty Images)

The track, located about a 45-minute drive from Barcelona in Montmelo, was built in 1991 — the same year it played host to its first Formula 1 race.

It won’t have an F1 race next year as part of a rotation of venues but has now landed a multiyear agreement with INDYCAR.

The INDYCAR Series has not raced outside of North America since Brazil 2013 and has not raced in Europe since 2007 when it raced in the Netherlands.

The INDYCAR Series will race outside of North America for the first time since stopping in Sao Paulo, Brazil (pictured) in 2013. (Getty Images)

The Formula 1 layout is a 2.894-mile, 14-turn course. It has not been determined if any tweaks will be made to the track for INDYCAR. The length of the race has not been decided either.

"This is a monumental day for our sport," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said in a news release. "We are pleased to be able to take our ultra-competitive brand of wheel-to-wheel racing to Europe and thrilled that we can showcase INDYCAR in Alex Palou’s hometown."

Barcelona was the only announcement of a new track on Friday for the 2027 schedule. Nashville and Washington, D.C., are not expected to have races next season.

"The arrival of INDYCAR is a major milestone and an exciting challenge for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya," said track chairman, Pau Relat.

"Bringing one of the most prestigious and spectacular championships in global motorsport to our venue strengthens our international positioning, connects us with new audiences and markets, and reinforces our strategy of diversifying the circuit’s activity through world-class events."