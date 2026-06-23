Some of the biggest names in INDYCAR — including a past champion and Indianapolis 500 winners — are on the move after the 2026 season.

Six-time series champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon and 2026 Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist are headed to the same place, Arrow McLaren.

The team announced on July 6 their hirings — and the release of Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel — effective the end of the season. That has been the biggest news of the silly season so far, while the latest news came on Sept. 4 and 5 as Meyer Shank Racing announced that former Formula 1 driver and current INDYCAR rookie Mick Schumacher would join the team in 2027 and Conor Daly is getting a full-time ride with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Some teams will have the same lineup as this year, including Team Penske (which didn't have any drivers in a contract year), Andretti Global (which re-signed free agent Marcus Ericsson) and ECR (which re-signed free agent Christian Rasmussen) will have the same lineup for 2027 as it has for 2026. That can't be said for many teams, including Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which last month sold one of its charters to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and left Schumacher looking for a ride.

It is the first charter sale since the system was implemented in 2025 and it means one driver in the RLL stable won't return as the organization cuts from three to two cars.

Nolan Siegel (L) and Christian Lundgaard are on the hunt for new rides in 2027.

Another silly season move that people will be talking about the entire offseason will be the one of Dixon leaving his home at Ganassi.

Ganassi, in his statement July 2, thanked Dixon for driving for the team since 2002: "Scott has meant so much to CGR over the past 24 years. Together we've shared championships, many victories, and countless moments that have helped define this organization. Because of everything we've accomplished together, and the legacy Scott has built here, we believed it was important to give him the opportunity to finish his career at Chip Ganassi Racing, and we made him a multi-year offer to do just that. We respect that he's chosen a different path."

For Dixon, he told me and other reporters on July 3 that it was an emotional decision but time to move on to another team. In a statement on July 6, he said driving for McLaren would be special.

"As a New Zealander, being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special; his spirit and grit are still very much rooted in that team, and I’m excited to carry that on," he said.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown wants to win the triple crown of the Indianapolis 500, the Grand Prix of Monaco and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He hopes that having current driver Pato O'Ward plus for the Indy 500, former winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, along with Dixon and Rosenqvist gives him the best chance.

"Our INDYCAR team has shown fantastic momentum, and this lineup of Pato, Scott, Felix and Ryan will strengthen every aspect of our program," Brown said in a July 6 statement. "We’ve got our eyes firmly set on the championship as well as winning the Indianapolis 500 to secure the triple crown in the Papaya era."

McLaren has secured the services of 2026 Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist.

One driver not on the move is Marcus Armstrong, who announced July 3 that he will remain at Michael Shank Racing, driving the MSR No. 60 instead of the No. 66.

"I feel that Meyer Shank Racing gives me one of the strongest cars on the grid every weekend," Armstrong said in a July 3 news release. "Our goals are aligned, we want to win races and be consistently fighting at the front."

Here’s a look at where INDYCAR organizations stand for 2027 with info collected from sources within the INDYCAR industry as it heads into its season finale Sept. 6 at Laguna Seca.

Chip Ganassi Racing

Series points leader Alex Palou, who signed a contract extension earlier this year, isn’t going anywhere and Kyffin Simpson’s progress — he’s 13th in the standings — let alone the funding he brings should allow him to remain for another season.

But obviously the big news is Dixon leaving.

Stars in all sports often leave their team, but to see Dixon (currently 12th in the standings) leave Ganassi after 24-plus seasons is wild.

Who will replace Dixon? Lundgaard, being pushed out of Arrow McLaren, emerged as the definitive favorite at the time of the announcement and nothing has changed in the last couple of months.

Scott Dixon is leaving Chip Ganassi Racing.

Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin (sixth in the standings) signed a contract extension last year and David Malukas (fifth) in the first year of a multiyear deal, so both appear solid. Josef Newgarden is seventh in the standings, and while there was a lot of buzz last year that he possibly wanted to leave no matter his contract status, he appears more happy this year with two victories in the first 12 races.

Andretti Global

Marcus Ericsson (eighth in the standings) was the one driver who was on the hot seat at this organization. But he has performed well enough this year that Andretti Global rewarded him with a contract for 2027. Kyle Kirkwood (third) isn’t going anywhere. Will Power certainly hasn’t had the results he wanted at 11th in the standings but has also led in more than half the races this year. So he wouldn’t be expected to get pushed out.

Ericsson started the season likely looking over his shoulder at Dennis Hauger (20th in the standings), an Andretti-signed driver on loan to Dale Coyne Racing. But Hauger is off to A.J. Foyt Racing (more on that below).

"One of our priorities has been building consistency across our INDYCAR program, and bringing Marcus back is an important part of that," Andretti Global President Jill Gregory said in a news release.

"He’s shown exactly what he’s capable of this season through the speed and results he’s delivered. Keeping our driver lineup together next season allows us to build on the chemistry and performance we’ve established as a team."

Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard (second in the standings) and Nolan Siegel (18th) are both out. Pato O’Ward (fourth) is signed through next season but has been vocal when cars haven’t been up to standards. Ganassi is the most likely landing spot for Lundgaard in an essentially Dixon-for-Lundgaard swap. Siegel, meanwhile, could still have an affiliation with McLaren — if the team opts for a technical partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing, where Siegel potentially could move to for 2027 with the funding he brings. Siegel, with his funding, is a likely candidate for rides at Foyt, JHR and Dale Coyne Racing next season.

Christian Lundgaard is out at McLaren.

Meyer Shank Racing

Rosenqvist, ninth in the standings, went from possibly being on the hot seat to having teams interested in him after winning the Indianapolis 500 and now is on the move. But Marcus Armstrong (14th in the standings) is staying, and the team announced on Sept. 4 that Mick Schumacher would come from Rahal.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

With the announcement that RLL will scale back from three to two cas, it is relatively assumed that Mick Schumacher (23rd in the standings) is out as Graham Rahal (15th in the standings) and Louis Foster (19th) have contracts for 2027. MSSR team co-owner Mike Shank: "He really impressed us in his first season of INDYCAR. It is not an easy series to come into and the competition is incredibly tight, but when you look at what he’s accomplished and the progress he’s made throughout the year, we see a lot of potential in him."

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Rinus VeeKay (10th in the standings) most likely will return, but he certainly got some looks from other teams. Sting Ray Robb (25th) is on the hot seat. This could be the landing spot for Siegel, especially if the organization resumes having an alliance with McLaren. Caio Collet also has been mentioned as a candidate.

Rinus VeeKay is on solid footing at Juncos Hollinger Racing but could have his eyes on a move.

ECR

Alexander Rossi (16th) and Christian Rasmussen (21st) will be back. Rasmussen announced a contract extension earlier this year and Rossi appears to be the veteran anchor the team needed after Ed Carpenter retired from full-time racing. Rossi confirmed July 3 that he will be back next season and is not part of any silly season moves.

A.J. Foyt Racing

Santino Ferrucci (17th) and rookie Caio Collet (24th) both have potential to run better. Whether they get another year to show it remains to be seen, and the situation was complicated on September 16, when A.J. Foyt Racing announced 2026 Rookie of the Year Dennis Hauger to a multi-year agreement beginning in 2027. He'll take over the No. 14 Chevrolet, which is currently driven by Ferrucci, leaving his plans for next season unclear.

Collet has been impressive despite his finishes and that performance, along with some funding, makes him an attractive candidate for open spots. Ferrucci most likely stays with the Collet seat potentially a little more fluid.

Dale Coyne Racing

Dennis Hauger (22nd) appeared set to move to Andretti Global at some point, but that didn't come to fruition, as he's now signed with Foyt. Romain Grosjean (20th) has had some respectable runs for the organization, an organization that often doesn’t determine drivers until the offseason.

Has Romain Grosjean done enough to keep his seat at Dale Coyne Racing?

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Dreyer & Reinbold has purchased a charter for a full-time car next year, and announced Sept. 5 that Conor Daly will drive its No. 24 car. It will be a Honda and the team will have an alliance with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Daly, who signed a multiyear deal, drove for the team in the Indianapolis 500 this past season.

The Job Seekers

Several drivers without full-time rides are looking for them and possibly could be players in silly season with the already mentioned Daly and Ilott leading that list.

Additionally, Devlin DeFrancesco is looking to return to the INDYCAR grid, and 2024 top rookie Linus Lundqvist is still seeking an opportunity. Among Indy NXT drivers, Enzo Fittipaldi's recent surge is certainly opening some eyes and the performances of Tymek Kucharczyk and Nikita Johnson also have made INDYCAR team owners notice. Josh Pierson also has funding for a potential INDYCAR ride but whether he has the resume INDYCAR would like to approve him is questionable considering newly released driver standards released in September.