Some of the biggest names in INDYCAR — including a past champion and Indianapolis 500 winners — could be on the move after the 2026 season.

June is the time when talks often begin as option clauses often kick in or exclusive negotiating periods begin and/or end. One of those did end — six-time series champion Scott Dixon is free to talk to other teams. If he’s willing to explore to see what other teams might have available after all that he has accomplished at Ganassi, it would appear he is taking at least a step out the door without it closing behind him just yet.

And the first big news of moves for 2027 came Wednesday when Meyer Shank Racing announced that Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist would not return to the team. His new destination has not been announced, and it's quite possible his new home could be a former one at Arrow McLaren – where he possibly could be teammates with Dixon, if Dixon makes a move.

"It’s unfortunate that Felix has decided to move on from MSR at the end of the season, particularly given everything we’ve accomplished together, including this year’s Indy 500 victory," the team said in a statement. "Over the past several years, Felix has played an important role in helping build this program into what it is today, and we’re grateful for his contributions both on and off the track."

Here’s a look at where INDYCAR organizations stand for 2027, by order of where their top driver is in the current standings, with info collected from sources within the INDYCAR industry.

Chip Ganassi Racing

Series points leader Alex Palou, who signed a contract extension earlier this year, isn’t going anywhere and Kyffin Simpson’s progress — he’s 16th in the standings — let alone the funding he brings should allow him to remain for another season. But obviously the big news is Dixon, whose ability to talk to other teams was first reported last week by motorsports writer Jenna Fryer.

Stars in all sports often leave their team, but to see Dixon (currently 10th in the standings) leave Ganassi after 23 seasons would be wild. Any team with an opening would want him. The only question would be is could they offer more money or winning potential than Ganassi. It would seem Arrow McLaren is the likely favorite if Dixon opts to leave. Who would replace Dixon? Christian Lundgaard, if he's pushed out of Arrow McLaren, would be the favorite while Marcus Armstrong (who used to drive for Ganassi) could be considered. Yes, Rosenqvist also drove for Ganassi, but with its relationship with MSR, it would seem likely that MSR and Ganassi would coordinate an announcement of a move.

Scott Dixon leaving Chip Ganassi Racing after 23 seasons would rock the INDYCAR grid.

Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin (seventh in the standings) signed a contract extension last year and David Malukas (second) is in the first year of a multiyear deal, so both appear solid. Josef Newgarden is eighth in the standings, and while there was a lot of buzz last year that he possibly wanted to leave no matter his contract status, he appears more happy this year with two victories in the first 10 races.

Andretti Global

Marcus Ericsson (ninth in the standings) is the one driver who is on the hot seat at this organization. Kyle Kirkwood (third in points) isn’t going anywhere. Will Power certainly hasn’t had the results he has wanted at 14th in the standings but has also led in half the races this year, so he wouldn’t be expected to get pushed out.

Ericsson doesn’t have a deal for next season, and the organization has Dennis Hauger (19th in the standings) ready to come after being on loan to Dale Coyne Racing. Is that enough to push Ericsson out? Maybe, but it’s quite possible Ericsson stays. Evidenced by last year’s late move to land Power, this team does have the budget to do something unexpected and with all the movement (I.e., if Lundgaard is available), it wouldn't be surprising for Andretti executives to see what is possible. Until Rosenqvist's 2027 ride is announced, Andretti can't be ruled out as a possible destination.

Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard (fourth in standings) and Nolan Siegel (21st) are both not signed for next year, and it would appear that Siegel is on his way out because of performance and Lundgaard possibly is out if the team signs both Rosenqvist and Dixon. Pato O’Ward (fifth) is signed through next season but has been vocal when cars haven’t been up to standards. Rosenqvist drove for the team from 2021-23, and considering the team has new leadership and Rosenqvist remains close friends with O’Ward, it appears that a return is very well possible. If this organization could make a splash by signing Dixon, you wouldn’t put it past them. Lundgaard, who has been the best performer on permanent road courses this year, wouldn’t have a problem finding a ride if he gets pushed out for Dixon and Rosenqvist. Ganassi would be the most likely of landing spots for him in an essentially Dixon-for-Lundgaard swap.

Christian Lundgaard remains unsigned and would be a hot commodity on the open market.

Meyer Shank Racing

At the start of the season, team co-owner Michael Shank told me and other reporters that both his drivers could return in 2027 but the free agent market for 2027 meant there could be changes. Rosenqvist, sixth in the standings, went from possibly being on the hot seat to having teams interested in him after winning the Indianapolis 500 and now is on the move. Marcus Armstrong? He’d have to think long and hard about leaving considering this seems like a good fit as he sits in 11th in the standings but has been on the bring of winning races. Who replaces Rosenqvist? You’d have to think their first call is to Lundgaard (unless their Ganassi alliance wouldn't prohibit talks with Dixon) and at least a call would be made to Ericsson, even though he has driven for Ganassi in the past.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

This seems like an organization that could be stable for next year with Graham Rahal (12th in the standings), Louis Foster (18th) and Mick Schumacher (245h). The biggest question here is Schumacher and whether he will be one-and-done for INDYCAR, where it has been a struggle (as it should be and was expected to be). If Schumacher is out, then the question is whether RLL puts another driver in this car or possibly decides to sell the charter.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Rinus VeeKay (13th in the standings) could return, but he certainly is getting looks from other teams. Sting Ray Robb (24th) likely is on the hot seat depending on funding. This could be the landing spot for Ericsson if he doesn’t remain at Andretti, and it looks like a much better landing spot with VeeKay’s performance this year.

Rinus VeeKay is on solid footing at Juncos Hollinger Racing but could have his eyes on a move.

ECR

Alexander Rossi (15th) and Christian Rasmussen (22nd) should be back. Rasmussen announced a contract extension earlier this year and Rossi appears to be the veteran anchor the team needed after Ed Carpenter retired from full-time racing.

A.J. Foyt Racing

Santino Ferrucci (17th) and rookie Caio Collet (23rd) both have potential to run better. Whether they get another year to show it remains to be seen. Sponsorship could be key to any of the decisions. With as many free agents as there are and with drivers looking for rides, don't expect this team to just sit on the sideline and watch without at least making some inquiries.

Dale Coyne Racing

Dennis Hauger (19th) appeared set move to Andretti Global at some point, but it’s a big question whether that happens for 2027. Romain Grosjean (20th) has had some respectable runs for the organization, an organization that often doesn’t determine drivers until the offseason.

Has Romain Grosjean done enough to keep his seat at Dale Coyne Racing?

The Job Seekers

Several drivers without full-time rides are looking for them and possibly could be players in silly season. Conor Daly and Callum Ilott lead that list. Daly has spent the year trying to gather partners to bring to a team and had a solid Indianapolis 500 run. Ilott has been under contract with Prema Racing, so he has not competed in 2026 as the team has not fielded any cars.

Additionally, Devlin DeFrancesco is looking to return to the INDYCAR grid, and 2024 top rookie Linus Lundqvist is still seeking an opportunity.