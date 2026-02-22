Inside The Garage: Two Weeks of NASCAR-INDYCAR Synergy on Tap

Here's what's happening this week Inside The Garage:

EchoPark Speedway (Hampton, Ga.) — The NASCAR Cup Series drivers know their cars will look slow at Phoenix Raceway in a couple of weeks when they are on the track qualifying prior to the INDYCAR Series race.

While the cars are different in speed and how they race, the hope is that a combined event at a venue where both have a rich history could generate excitement for both forms of motorsports.

Ultimately, the next two weeks will have significant NASCAR-INDYCAR synergy.

NASCAR is bringing its truck series to a street course for the first time this weekend at St. Petersburg, and the trucks will race Saturday (noon ET, FOX), a day before the INDYCAR opener Sunday (noon ET, FOX).

The following week, INDYCAR and the O’Reilly Series are a featured doubleheader of races on Mar. 7 at Phoenix, the day prior to the Cup race.

INDYCAR drivers hit the track at Phoenix for testing last week.

INDYCAR teams tested last week at Phoenix, turning laps six seconds faster than the Cup cars.

"We are heavier, and we have more horsepower. It's just different," NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez said during a news conference at Atlanta. "It's a different kind of racing. We are just a more physical kind of race.

"INDYCARs, they are super, super fast, especially on ovals. They are going to make us look like we are running on bicycles, but it's just completely different things."

NASCAR and INDYCAR were paired at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course from 2021-23, but the interaction was limited, with any enthusiasm dampened as their oval races generated more juice.

"I didn’t think it changed [interest] a ton back then, so I don't know that it's going to change a lot now," NASCAR star Chase Elliott said during his news conference at Atlanta. "But certainly, it could be a good opportunity for fans to go out and experience both series if they're a fan of both."

The hope is that Phoenix, where INDYCAR hasn’t competed since 2018, will generate a buzz among INDYCAR fans there.

"I'm not looking at the exposure of everyone, but it definitely does draw fans," INDYCAR driver Kyle Kirkwood said during his Phoenix testing news conference. "It's exciting for the sport that we're able to come together and have this collaboration and come to race tracks and have a good correlation and not feel like we're competing against each other.

"I feel like that's something every motorsport series has in the world is they want to be better than the next. It's just competitors within us."

One thing that certainly will be different is the use of the apron in the dogleg. INDYCAR won’t allow drivers to use that area because the cars would most likely bottom out.

"I tried in the sim because I thought it would have been great," four-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou said during his Phoenix testing news conference. "It's very tough on INDYCARs. ... I think there would be a big crash if somebody tries it."

There is some crossover among the series as far as team ownership and organizations.

Team Penske has three cars in each of the series, and the INDYCAR and NASCAR shops are based under one roof in Mooresville, N.C.

Spire Motorsports and Andretti Global share common ownership in TWG Motorsports, but the two organizations are run as separate entities.

Kyle Larson is a rare current NASCAR driver who has driven in an INDYCAR race.

Kyle Larson is the driver who has most recently competed in both series, as he raced the Indianapolis 500 in 2024 and 2025. Cody Ware drove in three INDYCAR races in 2021.

"Basically it's like a giant boat with a bunch of lead in it [NASCAR] versus a fighter jet on wheels [INDYCAR], basically between the two," Ware told me. "And so definitely going to see two very different races play out there. ... It still blows my mind to see the speed those guys can carry at places like Phoenix, Iowa, Gateway — places that we race at in the Cup Series and they make us look like we're driving [much slower] legends cars out there."

No crossover is expected during the next two weekends; the INDYCAR drivers typically have lengthy engineering debriefs during their weekends.

But the truck race at St. Pete will feature former INDYCAR driver and current FOX analyst James Hinchcliffe as well as four-time series champion Dario Franchitti. Colin Braun, who competed in an INDYCAR race in 2024, is also in the truck race.

The FOX telecast at St. Petersburg for the truck race also will have a mix of INDYCAR and NASCAR voices, with INDYCAR analyst Townsend Bell being part of the booth and pit reporter Georgia Henneberry on pit road.

JGR Sues Former Competition Directors

Joe Gibbs Racing has sued former competition director Chris Gabehart, alleging he made copies of JGR setup information, post-race data analysis and payroll information to take with him to Spire Motorsports. JGR says damages could exceed $8 million.

JGR alleges that after it performed a forensic analysis of Gabehart electronic devices, he synced personal Google Drive with JGR laptop and had photos of JGR setup info and other info in folder called "Spire"

Spire. Motorsports confirmed Gabehart has been hired as its chief motorsports officer.

Denny Hamlin (L) with then-crew chief Chris Gabehart at Bristol in 2024.

Gabehart posted a statement on social media denying the allegations and stating that JGR was offered the opportunity to access Spire electronic devices to see if any information was transferred but JGR declined the offer and filed a "spiteful" lawsuit.

"I look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate to the court that I have not shared JGR’s confidential information with anyone," his statement said.

As JGR competition director, Gabehart had a base salary of $1 million with a bonus structure for wins and teams advancing in the playoffs that pushed his 2025 compensation to more than $1.5 million.

Finally! Creed Victorious!

After 15 runner-up finishes, Sheldon Creed won in the O’Reilly Series, as he captured the checkered flag Saturday.

The 2021 truck series champion, Creed had made 137 starts in the series and had 35 top-five finishes for two different organizations (Richard Childress Racing and Haas Factory Team).

"One hundred percent, the confidence got killed the last four years," Creed said in his post-race news conference. "I just tried to really work on that to start the season — believing that I could do it again."

Sheldon Creed celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta.

It was a win celebrated by his competitors. No driver had ever had 15 second-place finishes without a victory.

Fellow competitor Austin Hill told me and other reporters: "I'm super happy for Creed. I'm about to go grab some beers and take him some beers to Victory Lane."

Cup driver Ross Chastain told me and other reporters: "He worked a long time for that. He paid the tax for a long time."

In The News

— Kyle Busch won the Atlanta truck race for his first victory in a NASCAR national series race since he won at Atlanta a year ago. He has seven more truck races this year: Bristol (April), Texas, Dover, Charlotte (May), Nashville, North Wilkesboro and Richmond.

Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta.

— The December 2025 fire at the home of Denny Hamlin’s parents, in which his terminally ill father died and his mother seriously injured, was determined to be accidental. The cause, the heat source and type of material first ignited is undetermined after investigation by Gaston (N.C.) County Fire Services. Total loss of the property was $776,360.

— The Snake Pit lineup for the Indianapolis 500 has been set. Zedd will headline the concert with performers including Carnkdat, Wooli, it's morph and Was Motif.

Stat of Note

Only six drivers (now including Tyler Reddick) have opened the season with back-to-back victories, with the most recent Matt Kenseth in 2009. No driver has opened the season with three consecutive victories.

Under the Radar

Zane Smith is fifth in the Cup Series standings after two solid weeks to open the season. Smith, who finished 2025 at 28th in the standings, has opened the season with a sixth-place finish at Daytona and a seventh-place finish at Atlanta.

