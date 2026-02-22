NASCAR Cup Series
Autotrader 400 Results: Tyler Reddick, 23XI Prevail in OT to Win Back-to-Back Races
Just like Michael Jordan did a few times in his playing career, Tyler Reddick has gone back-to-back after winning the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, prevailing in the overtime laps to take home the checkered flag and another win for Jordan's 23XI Racing.

Reddick's win came a week after he won the Daytona 500. With the victory, Reddick is the sixth driver to win the Daytona 500 and the following race.

The Winner Is …

Reddick won his 10th NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, going back-to-back following his Daytona 500 win. While Reddick won the first two races of the 2026 season, he went winless in 2025. 

How The Race Was Won

Reddick was third entering the final two overtime laps, trailing Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace. Wallace, who is one of Reddick's teammates at 23XI Racing, held the lead at one point during the overtime, but Reddick was able to get in front at the start of the final lap. Chase Briscoe tried to pass Reddick, but the No. 45 car held him off. 

One Big Moment

A wreck involving William Byron with four laps to go helped set up the overtime. Byron later told FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass that he "just got loose."

Full Results

1. Tyler Reddick
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Ross Chastain
4. Carson Hocevar
5. Daniel Suarez
6. Shane Van Gisberg
7. Zane Smith
8. Bubba Wallace
9. Ryan Preece
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Chase Elliott
12. AJ Allmendinger
13. Denny Hamlin
14. Noah Gragson
15. Chris Buescher 
16. Ty Dillon
17. Brad Keselowski
18. Joey Logano
19. John Hunter Nemechek
20. Michael McDowell
21. Christopher Bell
22. Cole Custer
23. Alex Bowman
24. Erik Jones
25. Todd Gilliand
26. Austin Cindric
27. Cody Ware
28. William Byron
29. Austin Dillon
30. Connor Zilisch
31. J.J. Yeley
32. Kyle Larson
33. Ryan Herbst
34. Kyle Busch
35. B.J. McLeod
36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
37. Ty Gibbs
38. Josh Berry

What's Next

The next race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is the DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuits of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 1 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

