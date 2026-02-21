NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 Winner Tyler Reddick On Pole After Rain Wipes Out Atlanta Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500 Winner Tyler Reddick On Pole After Rain Wipes Out Atlanta Qualifying

Updated Feb. 21, 2026 3:26 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

EchoPark Speedway (Hampton, Ga.) — Rain washed out NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, putting Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick on the pole for the Autotrader 400 on Sunday.

When qualifying is not held, the starting order is set by the NASCAR performance metric — 70 percent the finish from the previous race and 30% of the car's owner point standings. 

Reddick had the best score (he finished first at Daytona and leads the standings), so he starts on the pole. Joey Logano, who finished third in the Daytona 500, starts second.

With qualifying rained out, the first laps drivers take at Atlanta will be in the race on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). They do not practice on the drafting tracks after the Daytona 500 because of the risk for the teams of a crash, while practice in drafting can outweigh the knowledge gained by the practice. 

Reddick probably liked the fact that he had a day without a lot of responsibilities after a few days of media as the Daytona 500 winner.

"There's a number of things that have been out of sorts, if you will, but for the most part, it was a normal week on the prep side," Reddick said. "So I think I'll be good."

The FOX Weather forecast for Sunday is for cool temperatures in the 40s with no chance of rain.

