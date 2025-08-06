NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Clear Favorite For Portland Updated Aug. 7, 2025 10:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to Portland for the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland and fans can watch all the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on who they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

One of the main drivers to watch is Alex Palou. He's the favorite to win at Portland at 1/1 (bet $10 to win $20 total) and this could be the weekend that he clinches the INDYCAR title — even though there are two more races left on the schedule.

Let's look at the odds for the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 7.

BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland 2025

Alex Palou: 1/1 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Pato O'Ward: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Will Power : 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Colton Herta: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Josef Newgarden: 17/2 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Scott Dixon: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

David Malukas: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Louis Foster: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Graham Rahal: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Rinus Veekay: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Conor Daly: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)



