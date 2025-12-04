NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Alex Palou Takes Indy 500 Trophy on 'Super Special' Visit to Spain
Alex Palou Takes Indy 500 Trophy on 'Super Special' Visit to Spain

Published Dec. 4, 2025 12:33 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

One of the perks of winning the Indianapolis 500? Taking the Borg-Warner Trophy to your hometown … even if your hometown isn't all that close to Indianapolis.

Alex Palou, the 2025 race winner who hails from Barcelona, has toured his native country of Spain this week with the iconic trophy. He has been to an FC Barcelona game and also took photos at Palacio de Cibeles overlooking the heart of Madrid.

"It’s super special to have the Borg-Warner Trophy here in Spain for the first time ever," Palou said in a statement. "It’s pretty cool that we made that happen, and I get to celebrate with a city — both Barcelona and Madrid, a country, all the fans and my family.

"We’re getting to visit special places and take cool photos that I’m going to have forever. It’s very, very motivating for the future to try to win the Indy 500 again and get more of these opportunities and get the Trophy to Spain more often."

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has won four of the last five INDYCAR titles, including the last three. He won eight races in 2025 on his way to the crown.

The 2026 season opens March 1 in St. Petersburg. 

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

