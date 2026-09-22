10 INDYCAR Storylines To Watch This Offseason Heading Into 2027

It isn't hard to figure out the storylines going into the 2027 INDYCAR season — even with the opening race still more than five months away.

Alex Palou will have a new teammate in 2027. And two of his former teammates are teammates once again.

Looking at the 2026 offseason and into 2027, here are my top storylines:

1. Alex Palou's New Teammate

The new teammate for Palou at Chip Ganassi Racing hasn’t been announced, but hopefully Christian Lundgaard’s name can finally officially be a part of the CGR story.

Lundgaard, who finished third in the standings, will replace six-time INDYCAR champ Scott Dixon, who had raced at CGR for the last 25 years.

That’s almost bizarre to write. A driver third in the standings was released from his team and a driver who has spent a quarter century with one team felt it was time to leave.

It's still TBD on when exactly they get into the cars with their new teams to test.

2. The Rest Of Silly Season

Beyond the CGR No. 9 car, there are five openings left for next year.

A.J. Foyt Racing hasn’t announced who will drive its No. 4 car and Dale Coyne Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing have not announced their lineups.

Rinus VeeKay is expected to return to JHR, which possibly could go through an ownership change with Brad Hollinger potentially assuming full control of the organization. Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing last season) and Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren) are possibilities for the other seat, driven in 2026 by Sting Ray Robb.

Dennis Hauger has already announced a move from DCR to Foyt and whether Romain Grosjean returns at DCR is debatable.

Among the candidates, in addition to Collet and Seigel to be in new places next year on the INDYCAR grid are: Callum Ilott, who was on the sidelines this year while under contract with Prema; Santino Ferrucci (although he possibly could return to Foyt at least in an Indy 500 capacity); Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson; and Indy NXT competitors Enzo Fittipaldi and Josh Pierson.

3. New-Look McLaren

As mentioned earlier, Scott Dixon is headed to Arrow McLaren. He will be joined by Felix Rosenqvist, the Indianapolis 500 winner who will move from Meyer Shank Racing to McLaren.

Rosenqvist, a former driver at McLaren as well as a former driver at Chip Ganassi Racing, is very familiar with former (and now current) teammates Dixon and Pato O’Ward.

The moves are designed to give the organization a better shot at winning the Indianapolis 500.

4. Ganassi vs. McLaren

I know, I know, they race against all teams.

But the comparisons will be inevitable next year, especially if Lundgaard builds on his 2026 breakout season.

These two organizations do not like each other (or at least the ownership doesn’t). And whoever gets the best of the Dixon-Lundgaard trade will likely be considered part of the organization's legacy.

5. 2027 Schedule

INDYCAR has announced the first eight races of its 2027 season, but what about the second half of the year? And what about more international events?

It seems as if there is a back and forth about whether the series will go to additional international locations.

INDYCAR will be back at Markham in Ontario next season but will there be other races abroad in 2027 or 2028? Brazil? Colombia? Spain? Mexico?

Teams won’t be thrilled with extra costs, considering they are preparing for a new car. But in an effort to grow the sport’s international fanbase, another race outside the United States could likely help.

6. IR-28 Testing

Speaking of the 2028 car, more testing is occurring over the next month.

A Sebring test is scheduled for October and a test at one of the short ovals is also expected. Once that testing is complete, production of parts and pieces and engine development will accelerate.

7. Will Team Penske Return To Prominence?

Team Penske drivers finished fifth (David Malukas), sixth (Scott McLaughlin) and eighth (Josef Newgarden) in the 2026 standings. Those finishes — combined with three victories (two for Newgarden and one for McLaughlin) — indicate a solid season.

But they still ranked behind drivers from Ganassi (Alex Palou), Andretti Global (Kyle Kirkwood) and Arrow McLaren (Christian Lundgaard, Pato O’Ward).

Penske isn’t used to being fourth in line.

The first step is to get healthy, as both Newgarden and Malukas were saddled by injuries during the season.

8. Dreyer & Reinbold Is Back Full Time

After purchasing a charter from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dreyer & Reinbold are back full time for 2027. They have Conor Daly as their driver and will have a relationship with RLL as a Honda team.

It will be interesting to see how this team builds to returning to full-time competition instead of solely an Indianapolis 500 team.

9. Officiating Changes

After one year of an Independent Officiating Board, what changes will they incorporate for 2027?

Will there be any new processes and procedures or any new key officials? They made some changes during 2026, including the issuing of post-weekend reports, and it would be natural to think more changes could be on the way.

10. What's Next For Colton Herta?

What will Colton Herta do after his miserable Formula 2 season that didn’t produce as many FIA super license points as hoped? A return to INDYCAR isn’t likely for 2027 but many in INDYCAR will be watching to see if he can navigate his way into a Cadillac Formula 1 seat.