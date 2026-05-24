4 Takeaways From Wild, Historic Final Lap Of Felix Rosenqvist's Indy 500 Win

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.) — What a final lap.

Thanks to a late-race wreck of Mick Schumacher, there was a one-lap dash to the finish of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Felix Rosenqvist started in fourth. So sure he had a chance, but a real chance?

Apparently so.

Rosenqvist quickly passed Pato O’Ward for third and then battled side-by-side with teammate Marcus Armstrong for second. After clearing Armstrong on the high side, Rosenqvist was able to side drift David Malukas to the finish line, winning by the slimmest margin in Indy 500 victory, a mere 0.0233 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist crossed the bricks just ahead of David Malukas in the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

"I would definitely say the balls arrived," Rosenqvist said in his postrace news conference. "I’ve never been flat around ... To do the whole lap on the outside, that was pretty cool. It’s kind of unheard of at Indy."

Here are my takeaways:

1. Rosenqvist's Bold Moves

The Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 driver, in earning just his second career win and first since 2020 (and first on an oval), made three solid moves in one lap for the victory.

The first one, to pass O’Ward, did get some quick scrutiny by INDYCAR on whether he made it in compliance with restart rules and it determined no violation (and O’Ward agreed with that ruling).

The second one dared his teammate Armstrong to pinch him closer to the wall (he didn’t). And the final one was perfect timing to execute the side draft, which makes the car beside you lose a little momentum.

"It’s still kind of a blur, ... You can’t dream that up. It’s so cool," Rosenqvist said about the final lap, later adding, "That’s just how much you want. It’s hard to explain that feeling that you want it so much, you have so much adrenaline that you literally don't care if you're going to crash.

"You’re just going all in. It was cool that that's what it took to win it as well."

Felix Rosenqvist celebrates in Victory Circle after winning Sunday's INdy 500.

2. Malukas Devastated

David Malukas cried following the race after the Team Penske driver saw a potential win slip away.

Malukas hasn’t won an INDYCAR race and nearly won for the first time on the sport's biggest stage.

"I don’t know what else we could have done. We were the fastest car the whole race," Malukas said in his FOX Sports interview on the telecast. "I gave it 150 percent. I almost crashed this damn car every lap. and we still ended up with a P2. I don’t know what else I can give."

3. Armstrong Frustrated

A devastated, frustrated Marcus Armstrong still had a look of disbelief probably 20 minutes after the race ended. He indicated he would do it differently.

He wound up fifth as Scott McLaughlin finished third and Pato O'Ward finished fourth.

"I’m obviously disappointed because I felt like the last corner, I was given two options — was either to crash with my teammate or I have to lift," Armstrong told FOX Sports reporter Kevin Lee after the race.

"I chose to lift a bit and that was the situation. We were in the position to win it. That could have been us that towed past Malukas. I can’t believe it honestly. Just so close and I just felt like I made the wrong call at the most pivotal time."

Marcus Armstrong gave himself a shot at the win at the end.

4. O’Ward Matter-Of-Fact

Pato O’Ward, the Arrow McLaren driver who has lost Indy 500s on the final lap so can relate to Malukas' heartbreak, didn’t think he had much of the chance at the start of that final lap as his car lacked the speed he needed.

"I had the front-row seats on the restart and I just felt helpless just not being able to catch the cars in front of me and obviously, here that’s not enough," he told me and other reporters.

O’Ward is good friends with Rosenqvist, so while it wasn't a successful May for O'Ward, he was happy for his friend.

"Congratulations to Felix on a crazy finish," O’Ward said. "Maybe one day for us. ... I feel for David for sure. Unbelievable finish. I’m sure the fans are going crazy."

Pato O'Ward remains in search of his first Indy 500 victory.

4 ½. What’s Next

Rosenqvist will have another day of media in Indianapolis, the awards banquet Monday night and then go on a winner’s tour in New York City before getting to Detroit for the Detroit Grand Prix, with practice starting the weekend Friday.

He knows that Detroit doesn’t often treat the Indy 500 winner all that well.

"Honestly, I don’t care," Rosenqvist said. "I’m not thinking about Detroit right now."