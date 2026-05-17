Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Alex Palou Barely Makes Top 12

The rain finally disappeared in Indianapolis, so the weekend returned to being all about the speed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After bad weather forced the Saturday session of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 to be postponed by a day, we're starting to learn what the starting lineup will be for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing next Sunday.

At the end of the first session, Felix Rosenqvist drove the fastest time in qualifying. He and 11 other drivers will compete in two more sessions on Sunday to help determine the top-12 starting spots for next Sunday's race.

The 13-33 starting positions, meanwhile, have been determined for the 2026 Indy 500.

Let's take a look at the qualifying results through the first stage on Sunday, with each driver's average four-lap time.

1. Felix Rosenqvist (232.599 mph)

2. David Malukas (231.813 mph)

3. Conor Daly (231.744 mph)

4. Scott McLaughlin (231.623 mph)

5. Rinus Veekay (231.591 mph)

6. Alexander Rossi (231.580 mph)

7. Caio Collet (231.419 mph)

8. Scott Dixon (231.411 mph)

9. Pato O'Ward (231.248 mph)

10. Santino Ferrucci (231.224 mph)

11. Alex Palou (231.155 mph)

12. Kyffin Simpson (231.095 mph)

The top-12 drivers in the first qualifying session Sunday will each do another four-lap qualifying run, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The bottom six from that run will start the Indy 500 in positions seven through 12.

The top-6 drivers from the second qualifying session will advance to the Fast Six qualifying round at 6 p.m. ET on FOX and compete for both the Indy 500 pole and starting positions among the first two rows.

Starting positions 13-33 were determined through the first qualifying session Sunday and are set for next weekend's 110th Indy 500.

13. Takuma Sato (230.995 mph)

14. Ed Carpenter (230.829 mph)

15. Helio Castroneves (230.811 mph)

16. Christian Rasmussen (230.705 mph)

17. Marcus Armstrong (230.701 mph)

18. Marcus Ericsson (230.667 mph)

19. Christian Lundgaard (230.661 mph)

20. Will Power (230.279 mph)

21. Nolan Siegel (230.213 mph)

22. Louis Foster (230.212 mph)

23. Ryan Hunter-Reay (230.202 mph)

24. Josef Newgarden (230.165 mph)

25. Romain Grosjean (229.791 mph)

26. Kyle Kirkwood (229.607 mph)

27. Katherine Legge (229.456 mph)

28. Mick Schumacher (229.450 mph)

29. Jack Harvey (229.207 mph)

30. Graham Rahal (229.017 mph)

31. Dennis Hauger (228.982 mph)

32. Jacob Abel (228.169 mph)

33. Sting Ray Robb (226.572 mph)