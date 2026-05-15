NTT INDYCAR SERIES
how to watch 2026 indy 500
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

How to Watch 2026 Indy 500 Race: Start Time, Date, TV Channel, Streaming

Published May. 24, 2026 5:06 a.m. ET

No more waiting. It's race day! Catch the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 live on FOX today. Keep reading for key details, including start times, TV channels and streaming options.

When is the 2026 Indy 500? What time does it start?

The green flag for the Indy 500 will drop at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24th. Check out the complete schedule for race day:

Sunday, May 24 - Race Day

  • Pre-Race - 10 a.m. ET (FOX)
  • National Anthem by Jordin Sparks - 12:20 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 - 12:45 p.m. ET (FOX/FOX One)

2nd Annual Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 🌭 Full Race 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX

2nd Annual Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 🌭 Full Race 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX
Watch the full race of the 2nd Annual Oscar Mayer Wienie 500!

Where is the Indy 500?

The race will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The track is 200 laps, 500 miles, and features straightaways that are 5/8ths of a mile long.

How can I watch the 2026 Indy 500 Race? What channel will it be on?

The 2026 Indy 500 Race will be broadcast on FOX.

How can I stream the 2026 Indy 500 Race?

The 2026 Indy 500 Race will be available to be streamed live on FOX One, FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What's the Starting Grid?

Defending champ Àlex Palou is leading the field after winning pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here’s how the full 33-car lineup will roll off for Sunday’s running of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

  1. Àlex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (Row 1)
  2. Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Chevrolet (Row 1)
  3. David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet (Row 1)
  4. Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda (Row 2)
  5. Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet (Row 2)
  6. Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (Row 2)
  7. Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (Row 3)
  8. Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet (Row 3)
  9. Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet (Row 3)
  10. Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (Row 4)
  11. Rinus Veekay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet (Row 4)
  12. Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda (Row 4)
  13. Ed Carpenter, No. 33 ECR Chevrolet (Row 5)
  14. Hélio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda (Row 5)
  15. Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Chevrolet (Row 5)
  16. Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda (Row 6)
  17. Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda (Row 6)
  18. Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (Row 6)
  19. Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda (Row 7)
  20. Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (Row 7)
  21. Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda (Row 7)
  22. Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (Row 8)
  23. Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet (Row 8)
  24. Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda (Row 8)
  25. Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda (Row 9)
  26. Katherine Legge, No. 11 HMD Motorsports w/ A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet (Row 9)
  27. Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda (Row 9)
  28. Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda (Row 10)
  29. Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda (Row 10)
  30. Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet (Row 10)
  31. Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet (Row 11)
  32. Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet (Row 11)
  33. Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet (Row 11)
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