How to Watch 2026 INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix: Start Time, Date, TV Channel, Streaming, Schedule
Hot off the heels of the closest Indy 500 ever, INDYCAR action doesn't stop. Next stop is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Keep reading for key details, including start times, TV channels and streaming options.
When is the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix? What time does it start?
The green flag for the Detroit Grand Prix will drop at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31st. Check out the complete schedule for race day:
Sunday, May 31 - Race Day
- Warm Up - 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)
- Detroit Grand Prix Race - 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX/Watch 3 days free on FOX One)
Where is the Detroit Grand Prix?
The Detroit Grand Prix will feature three full days of activities and celebrations on some of Detroit's most popular and active Downtown areas, including racing on a 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit along Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
How can I watch the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Race? What channel will it be on?
The 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Race will be broadcast on FOX.
2026 Indy 500 Highlights 🏁🥛🧱 NTT INDYCAR SERIES on FOX
How can I stream the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Race?
The 2026 Detroit Grand Prix race will be available to be streamed live on FOX One, FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
Detroit Grand Prix Entry List
Felix Rosenqvist returns to action after his Indy 500 victory. Check out the full list of entrants into the Detroit GP:
- Josef Newgarden (#2, Team Penske)
- Scott McLaughlin (#3, Team Penske)
- Caio Collet (#4, AJ Foyt Enterprises)
- Pato O'Ward (#5, Arrow McLaren)
- Nolan Siegel (#6, Arrow McLaren)
- Christian Lundgaard (#7, Arrow McLaren)
- Kyffin Simpson (#8, Chip Ganassi Racing)
- Scott Dixon (#9, Chip Ganassi Racing)
- Àlex Palou (#10, Chip Ganassi Racing)
- David Malukas (#12, Team Penske)
- Santino Ferrucci (#14, AJ Foyt Enterprises)
- Graham Rahal (#15, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
- Romain Grosjean (#18, Dale Coyne Racing)
- Dennis Hauger (#19, Dale Coyne Racing)
- Alexander Rossi (#20, Ed Carpenter Racing)
- Christian Rasmussen (#21, Ed Carpenter Racing)
- Will Power (#26, Andretti Global)
- Kyle Kirkwood (#27, Andretti Global)
- Marcus Ericsson (#28, Andretti Global)
- Louis Foster (#45, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
- Mick Schumacher (#47, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
- Felix Rosenqvist (#60, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian)
- Marcus Armstrong (#66, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian)
- Rinus VeeKay (#76, Juncos Hollinger Racing)
- Sting Ray Robb (#77, Juncos Hollinger Racing)
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