How to Watch 2026 INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix: Start Time, Date, TV Channel, Streaming, Schedule

May. 31, 2026 5:47 a.m. ET

Published May. 31, 2026 5:47 a.m. ET

Hot off the heels of the closest Indy 500 ever, INDYCAR action doesn't stop. Next stop is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Keep reading for key details, including start times, TV channels and streaming options.

When is the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix? What time does it start?

The green flag for the Detroit Grand Prix will drop at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31st. Check out the complete schedule for race day:

Sunday, May 31 - Race Day

Warm Up - 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Detroit Grand Prix Race - 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX/ Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Where is the Detroit Grand Prix?

The Detroit Grand Prix will feature three full days of activities and celebrations on some of Detroit's most popular and active Downtown areas, including racing on a 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit along Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.

How can I watch the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Race? What channel will it be on?

The 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Race will be broadcast on FOX.

2026 Indy 500 Highlights 🏁🥛🧱 NTT INDYCAR SERIES on FOX Watch the best highlights and moments from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

How can I stream the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix Race?

The 2026 Detroit Grand Prix race will be available to be streamed live on FOX One, FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

Detroit Grand Prix Entry List

Felix Rosenqvist returns to action after his Indy 500 victory. Check out the full list of entrants into the Detroit GP: