Katherine Legge Double Tracker: Veteran Racer's Indy 500 Ends Early In A Wreck

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.) — Katherine Legge is making history as the first woman to attempt The Double, racing on the same day in INDYCAR's Indianapolis 500 before heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Over the years, five drivers have attempted the Memorial Day Double, but Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles in a single day. Most recently, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson tried twice, in 2024 and 2025, but both attempts were foiled.

And unfortunately for Legge, her Indy 500 ended very early when she was involved in a wreck, leaving Stewart as the only driver to finish both races on the same day for at least another year.

The 45-year-old veteran driver from England competed in the Indy 500 for HMD Motorsports as part of an alliance with A.J. Foyt Racing behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet. For NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, she'll be in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

(Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)

There are several logistical challenges of attempting The Double, efficient transportation from Indianapolis to Charlotte included. And Legge likely needed to leave Indianapolis somewhere between 4 and 5 p.m. ET to make it to the Coke 600 before the scheduled 6 p.m. ET start. But with her wreck, she shouldn't have any problems making it to NASCAR on time.

Through Legge's busy day, we're here tracking her progress.

Indy 500 Field Hits The Track

After qualifying for the Indy 500 last weekend, Legge will start this race from the ninth row from 26th.

Indy 500 Green Flag

While it seemed like rain might impede the scheduled start of the 2026 Indy 500, the green flag flew on time, and Legge started 26th.

The average Indy 500 is about three hours.

Legge Collected In Early Indy 500 Wreck

The Indy 500 had barely started. But on Lap 19, as Ryan Hunter-Reay spun out in Turn 2, Legge tried to avoid him, but the pair still made contact, bringing out the first caution flag.

Both drivers were able to exit their cars without help from the safety team, and they were both evaluated and released from the medical center. But unfortunately for her, Legge's Indy 500 run ended very early.

What Katherine Legge Said After Her Indy 500 Crash

After being evaluated and released from the medical center, Legge explained her perspective on what happened. Obviously, she was devastated.

"I'm just gutted more than anything," Legge told FOX Sports' Georgia Henneberry.

"Ryan spun in front of me," she continued, explaining her perspective on the wreck. "I think he was battling his car for a minute, and I was back there, just chilling out and saving fuel. And he spun and went down the track, then started coming back up the track, so I had to abort mission and try and go low. And I just didn't make it."

"Desperately frustrating," Legge told us and other reporters outside the medical center. "Everybody involved deserved more. To be taken out by something out of your control, I feel like, may be slightly better than being taken out by something in your control. … They were looking forward to a long day today, and now it's been cut relatively short."

Legge added that she couldn't see much in front of her because of the smoke off Hunter-Reay's tires and car. She opted to try the high side of the track to avoid him as he spun low, but then when his car slid back up the track, she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"At the last minute, I had to go left, and it just wasn't enough time for the car to not spin out of control," she continued. "It is what it is. I don't think anybody could have saved that one, unfortunately."

Now, it's onto Charlotte Motor Speedway, and on her way, she acknowledged she'll have to adjust her attitude and put the Indy 500 behind her.