Josef Newgarden Suffers Foot Injury After Hard Indy 500 Crash
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.) — Josef Newgarden spun out on a restart during Sunday's Indianapolis 500, smacked the outside wall of the 2.5-mile track and suffered a minor foot injury, as our Bob Pockrass reported.
On Lap 125 of 200, Newgarden, behind the wheel of his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, seemingly cut it too close in Turn 4, hit the rumble strip and spun out. His car was destroyed as he hit the SAFER barrier hard, knocking him out of the race.
Newgarden suffered a minor foot injury and was icing it, but he was released from the care center later in the day.
"We were going for it," Newgarden said in a release from Chevrolet. "Obviously, we didn’t know how the weather was going to affect the second half of the race. It looked like there could be heavy rain before the end of it, and I wanted to put us [in] the best possible position no matter how it finished.
"The Shell Fuel Rewards Chevy was a work in progress for much of the first half, but it was starting to come to us. Just hate that we couldn’t finish it off."
A couple of years ago, Newgarden won back-to-back Indianapolis 500s (2023, 2024), but after Sunday's race, he now hasn't finished two straight after dealing with a mechanical issue last year.
Felix Rosenqvist ultimately won the 110th Running of the Indy 500 on Sunday with a photo finish over runner-up David Malukas, Newgarden's Penske teammate.
-
2026 Indy 500 Schedule: Remaining Events, Carb Day, Race Day
History Of The 1,100-Mile Double: Drivers Who Attempted Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600
Indy 500 Starting Grid: See The Lineup With Alex Palou On The Pole
-
Everything To Know For The 2026 Indianapolis 500
From Sting Ray To Palou: Ranking Entire Indy 500 Field, 33 To 1
In His Words: Alex Palou Explains How He Won 2025 Indy 500
-
Who Is Katherine Legge? The Double Driver Talks Dogs, Food And Being Fearless
4 New Additions At The 2026 Wienie 500 — Including Commander In Beef Andy Richter
FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Indy 500 Picks, Predictions
-
2026 Indy 500 Schedule: Remaining Events, Carb Day, Race Day
History Of The 1,100-Mile Double: Drivers Who Attempted Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600
Indy 500 Starting Grid: See The Lineup With Alex Palou On The Pole
-
Everything To Know For The 2026 Indianapolis 500
From Sting Ray To Palou: Ranking Entire Indy 500 Field, 33 To 1
In His Words: Alex Palou Explains How He Won 2025 Indy 500
-
Who Is Katherine Legge? The Double Driver Talks Dogs, Food And Being Fearless
4 New Additions At The 2026 Wienie 500 — Including Commander In Beef Andy Richter
FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Indy 500 Picks, Predictions