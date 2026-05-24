Indy 500
Felix Rosenqvist Wins Closest Finish In Indy 500 History By 0.0233 Seconds
Indy 500

Felix Rosenqvist Wins Closest Finish In Indy 500 History By 0.0233 Seconds

Updated May. 24, 2026 5:10 p.m. ET

In a race that had so much to offer over the course of 500 miles, from the most lead changes ever to the conclusion being the closest finish in history, when the dust had settled it was Felix Rosenqvist capturing his first Indianapolis 500 in the 110th running of the historic event.

The ending produced a photo finish, with Rosenqvist passing David Malukas down the homestretch to win by just 0.0233 seconds.

The Winner Is …

Rosenqvist survived a rain-delayed afternoon along with a historic number of lead changes to claim the checkered flag and the right to drink the legendary milk.

Drivers were aggressively trading positions all afternoon, racking up 70 lead changes, besting the previous mark of 68, set in 2013.

Defending Indy 500 winner and pole-sitter Alex Palou entered the day looking to repeat his dominant 2025 performance, but wound up finishing seventh.

How The Race Was Won

The race came down to one-lap shootout following a restart. Malukas immediately shot out in front, only for Rosenqvist to retake the lead over the last stretch in a photo finish to cap off a dramatic afternoon.

Top 10 Results

1. Felix Rosenqvist #60

2. David Malukas #12

3. Scott McLaughlin #3

4. Pato O’Ward #5

5. Marcus Armstrong #66

6. Rinus Veekay #76

7. Alex Palou #10

8. Santino Ferrucci #14

9. Romain Grosjean #18

10. Takuma Sato #75

What's Next?

With The Greatest Spectacle in Racing officially in the history books, the INDYCAR SERIES packs up and heads to the streets of Michigan. Drivers will quickly pivot to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, May 31 (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

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