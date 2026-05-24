10:15a ET
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Indy 500 Live Updates: Lineup, Leaderboard, Weather, Highlights
Updated: May 24, 2026 - 10:10 AM ET
The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest motorsports event in the world, and we're here to ensure you don't miss a moment. The 110th Running of the Indy 500 begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming on FOX One, but the pre-race coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET.
And the biggest race of the year means, of course, the storylines around Indianapolis Motor Speedway are huge as well. From 2026 Indy 500 pole-sitter and defending champ Alex Palou hoping to defend his title to Scott McLaughlin looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking start last year to Katherine Legge's Double attempt, we've got you covered.
We'll have race updates, key moments, celebrity and red carpet appearances and so much more to help you follow along.
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10:10a ET
Indy 500 Weather Forecast
9:58a ET
Indy 500 Announcers: Who's On The Call For The 2026 Race?
Live Coverage for this began on 9:56a ET
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Everything To Know For The 2026 Indianapolis 500
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recommended
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2026 Indy 500 Schedule: Remaining Events, Carb Day, Race Day
History Of The 1,100-Mile Double: Drivers Who Attempted Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600
Indy 500 Starting Grid: See The Lineup With Alex Palou On The Pole
-
Everything To Know For The 2026 Indianapolis 500
From Sting Ray To Palou: Ranking Entire Indy 500 Field, 33 To 1
In His Words: Alex Palou Explains How He Won 2025 Indy 500
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Who Is Katherine Legge? The Double Driver Talks Dogs, Food And Being Fearless
4 New Additions At The 2026 Wienie 500 — Including Commander In Beef Andy Richter
FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Indy 500 Picks, Predictions
Item 1 of 3