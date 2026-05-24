NTT INDYCAR SERIES

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Indy 500 Live Updates: Lineup, Leaderboard, Weather, Highlights Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest motorsports event in the world, and we're here to ensure you don't miss a moment. The 110th Running of the Indy 500 begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming on FOX One, but the pre-race coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET.

And the biggest race of the year means, of course, the storylines around Indianapolis Motor Speedway are huge as well. From 2026 Indy 500 pole-sitter and defending champ Alex Palou hoping to defend his title to Scott McLaughlin looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking start last year to Katherine Legge's Double attempt, we've got you covered.

We'll have race updates, key moments, celebrity and red carpet appearances and so much more to help you follow along.

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