FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Indy 500 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching INDYCAR? Watching INDYCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching INDYCAR during the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game. The green flag for "The Greatest Spectacle In Racing" is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET. FOX coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

How do you play? Enter the Indy 500 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

But first, a caveat.

The drivers claim this is the hardest race to win because of the length of the race, the number of pit stops and the varying fuel and pit strategies — not to mention the speeds of more than 220 mph. So that also makes it one of the hardest to predict.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting Indy 500.

1. Which former Indy 500 Winner will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?

No. 6 Helio Castroneves, No. 2 Josef Newgarden, No. 26 Will Power, No. 28 Marcus Ericsson

So a month ago, I predicted that Newgarden — who won in 2023 and 2024 — would win in 2026. Does the fact he’s starting 23rd impact my confidence in that prediction? You bet it does. But of the other three drivers, none have an overwhelmingly strong starting spot and none have really shown jaw-dropping speed. Ericsson has been the most consistent driver to be there at the end, and he almost won last year (although he wound up officially at the rear because of a technical violation). Castroneves is going for a record fifth win, but like the rest on this list, hasn’t been too thrilling during the weeks in May.

Prediction: Josef Newgarden

2. Rank the drivers by BEST FINISHING POSITION at the Indy 500:

No. 60 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 5 Pato O'Ward, No. 12 David Malukas, No. 20 Alexandr Rossi

This is the toughest question among the six, as all four of these drivers are starting in the first two rows. Rossi and O’Ward will be in backup cars after their hard crash Monday. Malukas and Rosneqvist might have the best cars they have ever had here at Indy.

Prediction: Malukas, O’Ward, Rossi, Rosenqvist

3. Which group includes the Indy 500 WINNER?

Palou, Rosenqvist, McLaughlin, Power

Malukas, Simpson, Daly, Newgarden

Rossi, Ferrucci, O'Ward, Dixon

None of the above

How do you pick against Alex Palou, considering he has three drivers teamed with him who could legitimately win this race? In fact, all four in that group have won INDYCAR races. Compare that to the next list and only Newgarden has ever won a race. The group with Rossi, Ferrucci, O’Ward and Dixon has probably shown more speed collectively. It’s probably best to go with experience. Although when it comes to race experience, the Rossi list has the most.

Prediction: Palou, Rosenqvist, McLaughlin, Power

4. Predict Pato O’Ward’s finishing position at the Indy 500

1-3, 3-7, 7-16, 16-33

O’Ward has finishes of sixth (as a rookie), fourth, second, 24th, second and third in his six career starts. There’s no reason he won’t be on par as he has been in the past — even with a backup car.

Prediction: 1-3

5. Which of the following will occur?

Alex Palou to win the Indy 500

Winner is a first-time Indy 500 winner

2+ Chip Ganassi drivers finish top 5

None of the above

This is tough. While Palou is the favorite, just how likely is it that the favorite actually wins the race? There are only nine previous winners in the race. And when looking at Ganassi driver Scott Dixon, he has just one top five in his last five starts and Kyffin Simpson hasn’t finished in the top 20. Then again, Dixon never got to show what he could do last year and Simpson got in an accident.

Prediction: 2+ Chip Ganassi drivers finish top 5

6. Which group will have the two drivers with the best COMBINED FINISHING POSITION?

Palou, Simpson, McLaughlin

Rossi, O'Ward, VeeKay

Malukas, Ferrucci, Sato

Rosenqvist, Daly, Dixon

When looking at this list, the one most likely with two drivers in the top five is probably Palou, Simpson and McLaughlin. But maybe the one most likely with two drivers in the top 10 is Malukas, Ferrucci and Sato because if one has a problem, the other two likely will still have solid runs. The question for VeeKay and Daly is whether their teams will rise to the occasion.

Prediction: Malukas, Ferrucci, Sato