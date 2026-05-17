All 33 Indy 500 Drivers' Celebratory Milk Choice If They Win In 2026

Milk may not be the first beverage you'd grab after exercising for hours outside, but it's the only thing the Indianapolis 500 winner wants to down. And, so the victors say, it's the best milk ever.

A tradition that dates back almost 100 years, the Indy 500 winner always celebrates with a big bottle of chilled milk. American Dairy Association Indiana provides the milk to the Indy 500 winner, who typically takes a few sips, poses for some quick photos and then dumps the milk everywhere in celebration.

But there's obviously more than one kind of milk, so how does the American Dairy Association Indiana know what the winning driver wants? It polls them ahead of each Indy 500.

And the choices are simple: whole, 2 percent or skim. Although, sometimes drivers write in chocolate, strawberry or buttermilk — the variety that started the tradition.

Whole milk is typically the majority's preference, including last year when 28 drivers requested it. This year, it's still the clear favorite but just for 25 drivers, while seven requested 2 percent and Romain Grosjean was the lone vote for skim.

Here are the results from the American Dairy Association Indiana's milk poll for the 2026 Indy 500 drivers.

(Courtesy of American Dairy Association Indiana)

Drivers are listed alphabetically:

Jacob Abel: whole milk

Marcus Armstrong: whole

Ed Carpenter: whole

Hélio Castroneves: 2 percent

Caio Collet: whole

Conor Daly: whole

Scott Dixon: whole

Marcus Ericsson: whole

Santino Ferrucci: whole

Louis Foster: whole

Romain Grosjean: skim

Dennis Hauger: whole

Jack Harvey: whole

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 2 percent

Kyle Kirkwood: whole

Katherine Legge: whole

Christian Lundgaard: 2 percent

David Malukas: whole

Scott McLaughin: whole

Josef Newgarden: whole

Pato O'Ward: 2 percent

Alex Palou: whole

Will Power: whole

Graham Rahal: 2 percent

Christian Rasmussen: whole

Sting Ray Robb: whole

Alexander Rossi: whole

Felix Rosenqvist: whole

Takuma Sato: 2 percent

Mick Schumacher: whole

Nolan Siegel: 2 percent

Kyffin Simpson: whole

Rinus VeeKay: whole

So How Did The Indy 500 Milk Tradition Start?

The history of this celebratory moment goes all the way back to the 1936 Indy 500. Louis Meyer won his third Indy 500 that year, and as a fan of buttermilk, he quenched his post-race thirst with a bottle of it.

As Indianapolis Motor Speedway noted, a dairy industry executive saw news footage of Meyer drinking buttermilk after the race and "enthusiastically requested milk be made available to the winner of each Indianapolis 500 thereafter." While not every winner drank milk every year immediately after Meyer's iconic moment, celebrating an Indy 500 victory with milk returned for good in 1956 and has been an annual tradition ever since.

How To Watch The 2026 Indy 500

The 2026 Indy 500 is set for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Pre-race coverage will begin on FOX at 10 a.m. ET. Both the race and pre-race show will be available to stream on FOX One.