How to Watch 2026 Indy 500 Practices: TV Channel, Streaming, Times

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on FOX and streamed on FOX One, with exciting events throughout the month of May. Keep reading for key details, including practice dates, start times, TV channels and streaming options.

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2026 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2026 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on FOX One, FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

When are the Indy 500 practices?

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Wednesday, May 13 to Friday, May 22. Check out the schedule below:

Friday, May 15 - Fast Friday

Practice 5: 12 - 3 p.m ET (FS2)

Practice 5: 3 - 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Practice 5: 5 - 6 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, May 16 - Qualifying Day 1

Practice 6: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 17 - Qualifying Day 2

Practice 7: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, May 18

Practice 8: 1 - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 22 - Carb Day

Final Practice: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wienie 500: 2 - 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pit Stop Contet: 2:30 - 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

When is the 2026 Indianapolis 500?

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 will take place Sunday, May 24, 2026 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX with the green flag dropping at 12:30 p.m. ET. Stream the Indy 500 on FOX One.

Where is the Indy 500?

The race will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. The track is 200 laps, 500 miles, and features straightaways that are 5/8ths of a mile long.