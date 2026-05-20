Indy 500 Weather Forecast 2026: Race Weekend Track Conditions

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," is right around the corner. With the race set for Sunday, drivers and fans are keeping a close eye on the sky ahead of the green flag.

The race will air on FOX, with the green flag scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET. Weather conditions could play a major role, with shifting track temperatures and the chance of precipitation directly affecting tire grip and overall car handling throughout the event.

Teams will need to stay sharp and highly adaptable on the pit box, as sudden changes in cloud cover can quickly alter a car’s balance. Spotters and strategists will be glued to radar screens to make sure they are not caught off guard by any fast-moving systems.

According to FOX Weather , last year’s forecast showed a 15% chance of rain on race day at the start of the event. Temperatures climbed into the low 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day, and similar conditions are expected for this year’s race.

Historical averages only provide a baseline, and Midwestern spring weather is notoriously unpredictable. A slightly warmer day could quickly raise track temperatures, forcing engineers to increase downforce to compensate for a slicker racing surface.

Here is your latest race weekend weather outlook for Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2026 Indy 500 Weather Forecast

According to FOX Weather , as of Wednesday, Sunday’s forecast looks favorable, with just a 24% chance of rain on race day. Temperatures are forecast to range from the low 60s to the upper 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

The weather for the race is shaping up to be 72 degrees and cloudy. While the wind and temperature impacts are minimal at 0.4 and 0.5 respectively, precipitation is the main factor to watch with a high impact score of 7.7.

This suggests that wet track conditions will likely be the primary challenge for the teams and drivers.

Winds are expected from the south at around five miles per hour, with a feels-like temperature near 74 degrees and humidity around 82%, setting up potentially slick but manageable track conditions for drivers.

How Can I Watch Or Stream The Indy 500?

The 2026 Indy 500 will air on FOX and stream live on FOX One , the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX (as well as FS1 and FS2), including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.