What Is the Oscar Mayer Wienie 500? Everything To Know About Epic Hot Dog Race

There are countless marquee races in the calendar year, but there's only one Oscar Mayer Wienie 500.

Here's everything to know about the critically acclaimed hot dog motor race.

What Is The Wienie 500?

Two days before the Indianapolis 500 (Sunday, May 24 this year), six enormous hot dog cars (also known as Wienermobiles) drive a two-lap race around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the site of the Indianapolis 500.

When Is The Wienie 500, And Where Can I Watch It?

The race will take place on Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch on FOX and stream on FOX One.

How Fast Are The Hot Dogs?

The Wienermobiles can max out between 60 and 70 miles an hour.

What Happened At Last Year's Wienie 500?

The Slaw Dog car took the checkered flag at last year's Wienie 500, the first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The winner beat out the Chi Dog, New York Dog, Sonoran Dog, Chili Dog and Seattle Dog.

Each hot dog is supposed to represent a different region of the United States (e.g., the Slaw Dog represents the Southwest, the New York Dog represents the East and the Chi Dog represents the Midwest).

Moreover, the winning Wienie gets a Wiener’s Wreath in Victory Lane.

And Don't Forget …

Catch the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 this coming Sunday, May 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One and the FOX Sports app.