2026 Indy 500 Schedule: Remaining Events, Carb Day, Race Day
The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is almost here. The 2026 Indianapolis 500 is set to take over Memorial Day Weekend once again. Fans can expect a full month of high-speed action leading up to race day. Here's a breakdown of the remaining schedule as we head into race weekend.
Indy 500 Schedule
Friday, May 22 - Miller Lite Carb Day
- Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (FS1)
- The Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 - 2 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, May 23 - Legends Day presented by Firestone
- Public Drivers Meeting: 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET
Sunday, May 24 - Race Day
- Pre-Race - 10 a.m. ET (FOX)
- National Anthem by Jordin Sparks - 12:20 p.m. ET (FOX)
- 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 - 12:45 p.m. ET (FOX)
*all times ET
Indy 500 Fast Six Qualifying 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX
How can I watch or stream the Indy 500?
The 2026 Indy 500 race will be broadcast on FOX. Streaming for the Indy 500 is available on FOX One, the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
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