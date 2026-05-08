Carson Hocevar Trades Fire Suit for High Fashion at the 2026 Met Gala

Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, N.Y.) — Carson Hocevar didn’t spend all that much time in a dapper gray suit Monday night, but it was certainly a little bit of a new look for someone who performs best in a fire suit.

How in the world did the 23-year-old Hocevar get invited to the 2026 Met Gala?

"They called NASCAR and asked," Hocevar told me Friday after truck series qualifying at Watkins Glen. "They watched [me win] Talladega and must have saw the Chili’s suit and thought I was into fashion with how crazy our suits get and invited me.

"It was a great time."

It’s one thing to be asked to go, but once someone is asked, how do they arrange a stylish suit in such a short period of time?

Enter Cassidy Towriss, the Cadillac F1 team chief brand advisor who is married to Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, the parent company of Spire (the team Hocevar drivers for in the NASCAR Cup Series).

He sported a Christian Dior suit.

"She knew exactly who to hook me up with," Hocevar said. "I went to Texas for the race [last weekend] and went and got fitted and got everything. She was a lifesaver in the whole deal."

Hocevar said they had many options for the suit.

"It was luckily that my favorite was the gray one and it was the first one [I tried on]. And I didn’t want to be like, ‘I like the first one’ because they are going to think I just don’t want to try anymore on. ... They all liked the first one.

"They handled everything. I was like, ‘I have no preconceived notion, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. You just take care of me."

Did Hocevar, who certainly is a free spirit and could be considered a little awkward, ever wonder if he could show up in a fire suit?

"It would be funny," Hocevar said. "I would have been a lot more comfortable if I just had a sponsor hat on."

Hocevar noted on the E! telecast that he would love to meet Sabrina Carpenter. He did not, but he said he met plenty of celebrities. He wouldn’t mention a favorite.

"It was shocking how many people knew of NASCAR and knew of me," he said. "There was a bunch of people I got to meet. It was just an opportunity and experience that I never thought I would go to and enjoy.

"It’s a total different universe and world than I’m used to."

Having seen his followers jump on the social channels certainly doesn’t hurt either. But maybe impressing one of his biggest fans marked his biggest achievement of going to the gala.

"I don’t know if I made my mom as proud driving any vehicle ... compared to how proud she was and excited I was on her favorite channel," Hocevar said. "The only uptick would maybe be a Hallmark Christmas special.

"If I was on that, that might top the Met Gala. But she was super excited."