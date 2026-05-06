2026 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Favored for Watkins Glen

Last August, when the NASCAR Cup Series went to the road course at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen captured the checkered flag.

Now SVG finds himself at the top of the oddsboard to win again when the series goes Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, May 10 (3 p.m. ET, FS1).

Let's take a look at where the rest of the field sits as of May 6 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen 2026

Shane van Gisbergen : +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Connor Zilisch: +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Tyler Reddick : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Christopher Bell : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kyle Larson : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ryan Blaney : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Michael McDowell : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Daniel Suarez : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carson Hocevar : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kyle Busch : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Joey Logano : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Denny Hamlin : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Austin Cindric : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Ryan Preece : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Todd Gilliland: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Bubba Wallace : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Zane Smith : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Brad Keselowski : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Erik Jones : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Josh Berry : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Katherine Legge: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Josh Bilicki: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Cody Ware : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

The Favorite: Last year at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen finished eighth in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2 and led 38 laps on the day before getting into Victory Lane. And as it stands currently, SVG could use a win; the driver of the No. 97 car hasn't won yet in 2026. He's also 19th in the standings. However, he has two top 10s this year and one top-five finish. Bettors also might want to note that van Gisbergen won five of the six NASCAR road courses in 2025 and finished second at COTA earlier this year.

One to Watch: Another driver fans might want to keep their eyes on is Ryan Blaney. At The Glen in 2025, Blaney won the pole, finished seventh in Stage 1, won Stage 2 and finished the race sixth overall after leading 35 laps. On No. 12's resume so far this year are seven top 10s, three top-five finishes and one win. He's currently fourth in the standings.