2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored for Texas; Where Does Carson Hocevar Sit?

Talladega last week was one for the books.

A huge wreck took out a handful of contenders and Carson Hocevar emerged as the winner, earning his very first Cup Series victory.

Now that the dust has settled from 'Dega, which driver will get into Victory Lane when NASCAR heads to Texas for the Würth 400 on Sunday, May 3 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 1.

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Würth 400 2026

Denny Hamlin : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Tyler Reddick : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Larson : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Carson Hocevar : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

William Byron : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Joey Logano : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bubba Wallace : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Brad Keselowski : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chris Buescher : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ross Chastain : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Cindric : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Daniel Suarez : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ryan Preece : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kyle Busch : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Corey Heim: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Josh Berry : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Austin Dillon : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Michael McDowell : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Erik Jones : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Riley Herbst : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Connor Zilisch: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

The Favorite: Denny Hamlin's having a solid season so far. He captured the checkered flag at Las Vegas, has led 603 laps and sits second in the standings. At Talladega, he led 28 laps but ended up finishing 15th. In the Würth 400 last year, Hamlin completed only 73 laps before his car lost power and caught fire, which ended his day.

One to Watch: Carson Hocevar has been the talk of the town since earning his very first victory in the Cup Series last week at Talladega. Now he's sixth on the oddsboard to win outright at Texas. After jumping to eighth in Bob Pockrass's latest power rankings, the FOX Sports Motorsports Insider noted that Hocevar "probably feels like he’s on top of the world." While Hocevar finished this race 24th last year, he did capture the pole at Texas Motor Speedway in 2025 with a lap speed time of 191.659 mph.