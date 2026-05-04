NASCAR Power Rankings: Did Texas Win Push Chase Elliott To Top Spot?

The top three in the power rankings remain the same this week.

Chase Elliott, who won Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, remains third. As much as a win should bump someone up the rankings, it was hard to move Tyler Reddick from the top spot. Reddick finished fourth at Texas and then Denny Hamlin was the runner-up. Those two have just consistently been a little bit stronger than Elliott.

Here are my power rankings heading into the race this weekend at Watkins Glen:

Dropped out: Brad Keselowski (Last Week: 10)

On the verge: Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Preece, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace

10. William Byron (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet

Byron rallied after a spin for an eighth-place finish at Texas, which put him back in the top 10 in the season standings. He has six top-10 finishes in his last eight races.

9. Chase Briscoe (Last Week: 7)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota

Contact on pit road at Texas resulted in Briscoe finishing 23rd, as he never recovered from the damage after leading early in the race. It was his second consecutive finish outside the top 20.

8. Ty Gibbs (Last Week: 5)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota

Contact with Ryan Preece ended the Texas race early for Gibbs, who appeared to have a car that could challenge for the win. It was his second finish of worse than 30th after seven consecutive top-10 finishes.

7. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 6)

Team Penske No. 12 Ford

Blaney finished 10th at Texas, a little bit of a rebound after finishes of 24th and 37th in the previous two races.

6. Carson Hocevar (Last Week: 8)

Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet

Hocevar continues to be on a roll, as he followed his victory at Talladega with a pole and a seventh-place finish at Texas.

5. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 4)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet

Larson had contact with Briscoe on pit road and then spun on his own later in the race. He finished a disappointing 34th.

4. Chris Buescher (Last Week:9)

RFK Racing No. 17 Ford

Buescher has back-to-back top fives after a second-place finish at Talladega and a fifth-place finish at Texas.

3. Chase Elliott (Last Week: 3)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet

Elliott won at Texas, his second win in his last five races. He has seven top 10s (including five top fives) in 11 races this year.

2. Denny Hamlin (Last Week: 2)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota

Hamlin’s second-place finish was his fifth top five of the season. He doesn’t have a finish worse than 15th after opening the season 31st in the Daytona 500.

1. Tyler Reddick (Last Week: 1)

23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota

Reddick’s strong year continued with a fourth-place run at Texas. It was his seventh top five of the year and his fourth in the last six races.