Tributes Pour In For Late Kyle Busch As NASCAR World Mourns His Death
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch died Thursday, following his hospitalization this week with a severe illness. He was 41.
One of the most successful NASCAR drivers of all time, Busch made his Cup Series debut in 2004 and had 63 career victories, putting him ninth on the all-time wins list. He competed in the Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years before moving to Richard Childress Racing after the 2022 season.
The news of his sudden death shocked the NASCAR and motorsports worlds, along with Rowdy Nation, and the tributes to one of the best and most competitive racers began pouring in.
(Screenshot via Michael Waltrip on Instagram.)
(Screenshot via Ty Gibbs on Instagram.)
(Screenshot via Garrett Smithley on Instagram.)
(Screenshot via Chase Purdy on Instagram.)
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