NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series at Vegas Results: Denny Hamlin Holds Off Field for Win
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series at Vegas Results: Denny Hamlin Holds Off Field for Win

Updated Mar. 15, 2026 7:32 p.m. ET

Christopher Bell won the pole and Stage 1 at Las Vegas. Then William Byron took Stage 2. But neither driver had quite enough to get into Victory Lane.

They both, however, finished in the top 10. 

The lucky winner in Sin City was none other than Denny Hamlin. Here's how it all unfolded.

The Winner Is…

Denny Hamlin won the day, but fans might have expected that the No. 11 would have a great race. In the fall of 2025, Hamlin started this race from the pole before winning ahead of Kyle Larson (second). 

Before today's race at Vegas, Hamlin had earned two top 10s and one top five in 2026. 

How The Race Was Won

With fewer than 85 laps to go, Denny Hamlin took the lead from William Byron and didn't let up. Down the stretch, Hamlin was able to hold off a feisty Chase Elliott to get his first win of the 2026 NASCAR season.

The victory today for the JGR driver makes this win No. 61 for the veteran.

One Big Moment

Connor Zilisch spun on Turn 4, causing the caution to come out.

Top-10 Results

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Chase Elliott

3. William Byron

4. Christopher Bell

5. Ty Gibbs

6. Chris Buescher

7. Kyle Larson

8. Chase Briscoe

9. Bubba Wallace

10. Brad Keselowski

What's Next?

NASCAR heads to Darlington for the Good Year 400 on Sunday, March 22 on FS1. Last spring, Denny Hamlin won that race, with William Byron and Christopher Bell finishing second and third. 

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