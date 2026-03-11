2026 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson Opens as Early Favorite for Las Vegas

When Ryan Blaney got into Victory Lane last week at Phoenix, he broke Tyler Reddick's three-win hot streak, while getting manufacturer Ford across the finish line for the first time this NASCAR season.

Now, the Cup Series heads to Vegas for the Pennzoil 400, where neither is favored.

Instead, Kyle Larson opened as the early favorite at +500. He's trailed closely by Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, who are tied at +700.

Which driver takes the checkered flag this weekend when Cup goes green Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on FS1?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 11.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 2026

Kyle Larson : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denny Hamlin : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Christopher Bell : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tyler Reddick : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ryan Blaney : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Logano : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Elliott : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ross Chastain : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Berry : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kyle Busch : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ryan Preece : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Connor Zilisch: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Justin Allgaier: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Erik Jones : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Brad Keselowski : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Daniel Suarez : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Favorites: When the series last raced in Vegas in Oct. 2025, Kyle Larson led 129 laps but finished second behind Denny Hamlin. Now, Larson comes into this race with two top-10 finishes and one top five. He's led 55 laps over the first four races but hasn't managed to get into Victory Lane. Similarly, Hamlin has two top 10s and one top five with no wins in 2026. In addition to winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fall of 2025, Hamlin started the race from the pole. And let's not forget about Christopher Bell, who's tied with Hamlin at +700 and finished the Vegas fall race in 2025 third.

Ones to Watch: As noted above, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are the only two drivers who've gotten into Victory Lane in 2026, and now they're tied on the early oddsboard for Vegas at +900. Reddick finished fifth in the fall race at Vegas; Blaney had a DNF. This season, Reddick has led 112 laps, is ranked first and leads the field with 225 points. Blaney has led 47 laps, is ranked second and has racked up 165 points over four races.