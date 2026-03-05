2026 INDYCAR Odds: Josef Newgarden Close Second Behind Alex Palou for Phoenix

The 2026 INDYCAR season started off pretty much how the last one ended — with Alex Palou on top.

No, Alex Palou didn't win the last race of the 2025 season, but he did win the INDYCAR championship last year, his third consecutive and fourth overall.

Last weekend in the first race of the year, the field was no competition for Palou at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete, as he led 59 laps and got into Winner's Circle.

Will the weekend in Phoenix prove that Palou can be beaten when the drivers take the track for the Good Ranchers 250 (noon ET, FOX)?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 5.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

IndyCar Series: Good Ranchers 250 2026

Alex Palou: 2/1 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Josef Newgarden: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Pato O'Ward: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

David Malukas: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Scott Dixon: 11/1 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Will Power : 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Alexander Rossi: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Rinus Veekay: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Romain Grosjean: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louis Foster: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Dennis Hauger: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Graham Rahal: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Mick Schumacher: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Caio Collet: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

The Favorite: Alex Palou cannot be stopped, it seems. St. Pete gave him his ninth win in his last 18 races, and he did so in dominant fashion. In addition to leading 59 out of 100 laps, his margin of victory over second-place Scott McLaughlin was 12.49 seconds.

Close Second: Josef Newgarden is a close second behind Palou at 3/1. He finished seventh at St. Pete, after leading only one lap the entire day. However, he started the race 23rd, so if he can manage a better qualifying position at Phoenix, he could be worth a wager to place or show, at least.

O'Ward in Third: Pato O'Ward left St. Pete with a fifth-place finish, and he heads into Phoenix somewhat frustrated that INDYCAR is running on Saturday and NASCAR on Sunday. In 2025, he won two races and earned six podiums. Will Pato work out some of that frustration at track this weekend and cross the finish line first on Saturday?