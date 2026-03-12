2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Favored for Inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington

INDYCAR will take the track on Sunday, March 15 for its inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington (12:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

The 2.73-mile course will circle AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It will also race around Globe Life Stadium (home of the Texas Rangers).

Last weekend, the series raced at Phoenix for the Desert Double, a Saturday event in which Josef Newgarden got into Winner's Circle.

Will Newgarden make it two in a row, or will the reigning INDYCAR champ Alex Palou find his footing again this weekend at Arlington?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 12.

Alex Palou: 7/4 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Pato O'Ward: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Josef Newgarden: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

David Malukas: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Will Power : 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Romain Grosjean: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Louis Foster: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rinus Veekay: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Dennis Hauger: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Mick Schumacher: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Caio Collet: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: Despite crashing out of last week's race at Phoenix, the reigning INDYCAR champion finds himself at the top of the oddsboard again. Not only did Palou not finish in Phoenix, he dropped to fifth from first in the standings. He did, however, win the first race of the 2026 season at St. Petersburg and has led 59 laps so far this year.

Will Alex Palou get back into Winner's Circle at Arlington?

One to Watch: Bettors might want to keep their eyes on Josef Newgarden. He opened at second on the oddsboard for Phoenix before closing as the favorite and winning. Newgarden has won two of the last three INDYCAR races, getting into Winner's Circle in last year's season finale and then last week.