'We've Lost Dale Earnhardt': FOX Sports Documentary Reflects on 25th Anniversary

FOX Sports and NASCAR Studios announced Tuesday that the documentary "We've Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later" will air on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1. The film will be a recollection of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt's tragic death on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, as next month's running of the iconic race marks 25 years since Earnhardt's death.

"FOX Sports’ partnership with NASCAR allows us to tell the stories that define the heart of the sport, and through this film, we are honored to spotlight Dale Earnhardt, one of the most iconic and influential figures in NASCAR and carry his legacy forward," FOX Sports Vice President of Development & Original Programming Barry Nugent said in a statement.

"This documentary explores the man behind the wheel and goes beyond a single day in history to delve into how one moment forever changed the sport and continues to impact drivers competing today."

On the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, Earnhardt — one of the faces of the sport and esteemed drivers in all of racing — went into the wall in Turn 4, dying on impact.

The documentary will feature rare footage and first-hand accounts of the accident from former NASCAR president Mike Helton — who announced to the world that "we've lost Dale Earnhardt" — and drivers who competed in the race such as Rusty Wallace and Kurt Busch. It will also include perspective from active NASCAR drivers such as Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, among other individuals across the Cup Series landscape.

"When Mike Helton announced that ‘We’ve lost Dale Earnhardt,’ it’s one of those rare moments when you remember where you were when you heard that devastating news," NASCAR Senior Vice President of Content John Dahl said in a statement. "Through the prism of those indelible words, this documentary explores that fateful day and the profound impact it continues to have a quarter-century later."

Among the topics in the documentary are how the broadcasters for the event, Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip — whose brother, Michael Waltrip, won the race — and Larry McReynolds, reacted in live time in what was the first-ever NASCAR race on FOX. How safety measures for drivers were altered in the aftermath of Earnhardt's death will also be discussed.

Earnhardt is tied for first in NASCAR history with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson with seven Cup Series championships and stands eighth with 76 career wins. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., finished second in the 2001 Daytona 500 and competed in 18 full-time seasons on the NASCAR circuit from 2000-17, finishing with 26 career wins.