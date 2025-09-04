College Football
'He's Got IT': Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Is Gus Johnson's First 'GOT IT' Pick
'He's Got IT': Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Is Gus Johnson's First 'GOT IT' Pick

Updated Sep. 5, 2025 12:49 a.m. ET

What does it mean to have "IT?"

Just ask FOX Sports lead college football announcer Gus Johnson, and he’ll tell you that "it" is groundbreaking, earth-shattering, breathtaking and devastating.

That's what led Johnson to choose Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese as his inaugural pick for his "GOT IT" team.

"This young man from Cleveland, Ohio is a goon," Johnson said of Reese. "He will knock you out [and] run right through you."

Reese, a junior linebacker, was all over the field in the Buckeyes’ impressive 14-7 win over Texas in Week 1. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defender recorded nine tackles, one sack and a crucial fourth-down stop that helped shift the momentum in the game.

"[He’s a] big-time player, a big-time talent," Johnson added. "Everybody doesn’t know about him just yet, but I guarantee you, by the end of this year, Arvell Reese will be up for the Butkus and his name will be spread all around America."

Reese was a four-star recruit out of high school and chose OSU over other top programs like Alabama and Penn State.

Welcome to the "GOT IT" team, Arvell!

