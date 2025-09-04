'He’s Got IT': Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Is Gus Johnson’s First ‘GOT IT’ Pick
What does it mean to have "IT?"
Just ask FOX Sports lead college football announcer Gus Johnson, and he’ll tell you that "it" is groundbreaking, earth-shattering, breathtaking and devastating.
That's what led Johnson to choose Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese as his inaugural pick for his "GOT IT" team.
"This young man from Cleveland, Ohio is a goon," Johnson said of Reese. "He will knock you out [and] run right through you."
Reese, a junior linebacker, was all over the field in the Buckeyes’ impressive 14-7 win over Texas in Week 1. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defender recorded nine tackles, one sack and a crucial fourth-down stop that helped shift the momentum in the game.
"[He’s a] big-time player, a big-time talent," Johnson added. "Everybody doesn’t know about him just yet, but I guarantee you, by the end of this year, Arvell Reese will be up for the Butkus and his name will be spread all around America."
Reese was a four-star recruit out of high school and chose OSU over other top programs like Alabama and Penn State.
Welcome to the "GOT IT" team, Arvell!
