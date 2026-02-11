NFL Free Agent Wide Receivers: The Top 10 WRs Available This Offseason

Is your favorite team in need of some pass-catching help? Well, we've got more than a few names in mind that could potentially help teams who are searching for a wide receiver this offseason.

There were 10 wide receivers who appeared in my top 100 free agents ranking and predictions for this offseason. As you could imagine, names like George Pickens and Mike Evans were on the list as their contract are set to expire. But there are some other pretty talented wide receivers who could hit the open market when free agency opens on March 9.

So, let's take a closer look at my top 10 free-agent wide receivers and what their markets might be this offseason.

Kirk, 29, disappeared for much of the 2025 season in Houston, then flashed in the playoffs, with eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Steelers. He'd totaled 104 yards in the previous nine games, mind you, but some team will think they can bring back 2022 Kirk — 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jaguars. He'll likely cost a third of the $18 million a year he got on his last contract, so there's a chance for value. Perhaps to the Colts if Alec Pierce takes a big payday elsewhere?

Allen, 33, returned to the Chargers in 2025 and still found a way to get 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. He's easing into WR3 mode, but has a résumé with 1,000-plus catches and 70 career touchdowns, so he's a good fit for a team looking for a veteran mentor to pair with a young receiver. That could mean staying with the Chargers, but he'd be a nice value match for the Saints, who could use another playmaker and have Kellen Moore, who had him in 2023.

Robinson, 25, is a volume receiver. Only five receivers in the league have more targets in the last two seasons than his 280, and while the other five average 18 touchdown catches in that span, Robinson has just seven. So he's coming off a 1,014-yard season with 90 catches, but only 42% of those catches resulted in a first down. There are lofty projections out there for Robinson. Spotrac has him getting $15 million a year, but that's a lot for someone with nine career touchdowns on 389 targets.

Samuel, 30, has seen his value decline. After being traded from San Francisco to Washington, he agreed to a lesser deal worth $17 million. His one-year production for the Commanders was lackluster: 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. The same player who once led the league at 18.2 yards per catch averaged a career-low 10.1 in 2025, and the versatile playmaker who once rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns was barely used as a ballcarrier, getting 75 yards and a single score. Can a creative offensive mind get more out of his skill set? Perhaps, but it's likely he'll get less this time around, closer to $12-14 million a year.

Doubs, 25, has had steady mid-level production in Green Bay, averaging 50 catches, 600 yards and five touchdowns a year in his four seasons there. He stepped up in the playoff loss with eight catches for 124 yards and a score — finding value in a No. 2 receiver can be tough, and he's likely to come in the $12-15 million range, above the $11 million extension Christian Watson signed for last year. By Pro Football Reference's "Approximate Value" metric, the top two picks of the 2022 fourth round were both Packers, in Doubs and tackle Zach Tom, already signed to a nice extension.

5. Jauan Jennings, 49ers

Jennings, 28, could benefit as San Francisco is expected to move on from Brandon Aiyuk, who missed 2025 recovering from a major knee injury. The 49ers' receiving corps has underwhelmed — Jennings has 15 touchdown catches over the last two seasons, but he also totaled 643 yards this season on 90 targets, ranking 55th among NFL receivers in yards/target. If he's getting more than $20 million a year, could he price himself out of San Francisco's budget?

Shaheed, 27, was electric after Seattle acquired him from the Saints at the trade deadline — the only NFL player with a punt return and kickoff return for a touchdown, adding another kickoff touchdown in the playoffs. His receiving skills — 59 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns — are a nice bonus, and Seattle will have tough decisions on which impending free agents it can afford to keep. He's likely to draw $15 million a year from a team that values a return threat and can use him creatively on offense as well.

Evans, 32, has a Hall of Fame résumé already with 108 career touchdown catches, so this is a three-way fork — does he retire at 32, coming off a year when he played only eight games due to hamstring and collarbone injuries? Does he come back and try to help the Bucs to one more playoff berth after a down 2025? Or if the outside offers are compelling enough, does he finish his career elsewhere? He made $20.5 million a year on his last deal, but Spotrac only has him projected to $13 million for 2026. It's likely he finishes his career with the Bucs, but leave open the slim chance he goes somewhere like Houston, close to his hometown of Galveston, with a strong contender he could help.

2. Alec Pierce, Colts

Pierce, 25, is arguably the NFL's best deep-threat receiver, leading the league in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, and four touchdowns in the last three games helped his market a bit. The Colts have a handful of top free agents and won't be able to keep them all. Pierce is likely to command $20 million a year as an underrated player who could be utilized more — Ja'Marr Chase had 101 more targets in 2025 than Pierce did, but only 409 more yards than the Colts wide receiver.

Pickens, still just 24, had a breakout year in 2025, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns after the Cowboys acquired him from the Steelers. He's due to make $30 million a year or more, but Dallas is already paying CeeDee Lamb $34 million a year — perhaps the franchise tag, at about $28 million for 2026, is a short-term solution if they don't want to invest more in Pickens. It seems like Pickens is a strong candidate to get the franchise tag as well, which could result in him getting traded. He's averaged at least 15 yards per catch in each of his four NFL seasons. Out of 56 players with 200-plus catches since the start of 2022, he ranks No. 1 in yards per catch at 16.0.