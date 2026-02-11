NFL Free Agent Offensive Linemen: The Top 10 OL Available This Offseason

Every fanbase believes that their quarterback could use some more protection upfront. While we might not have the answers to ensure that your quarterback will have a clean pocket in 2026, we have some names that could help.

There were 14 offensive linemen who appeared in my top 100 free agents ranking and predictions for this offseason. In fact, one offensive lineman was the fifth-best player on the list as there are a handful of standout interior offensive linemen set to hit the open market.

Who are the best offensive linemen set to hit the open market this offseason, though? Let's take a look at my top 10 free-agent offensive linemen and explore what their markets could look like this offseason.

Johnson, 26, is difficult to assess, a former first-round pick whose fifth-year option was declined a year ago (at a hefty cost of $17.6 million), a solid run blocker who struggled in pass protection. The Chargers played most of 2025 without either of their stellar starting tackles, but before they get them back, they'll have to decide on whether it's worth spending to keep interior players like Johnson. Los Angeles has ample cap space, so it could come down to whether new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel sees him as a fit.

Bitonio, 34, could very well retire. He's up to 178 career starts over 12 seasons, missing just two games over the last five years. That consistency and durability helped him to seven straight Pro Bowls from 2018-24. Only two career playoff games, no wins, so you'd understand it if he went to a strong contender just to chase a ring at the end of his career. He made $16 million a year on the deal he just finished, but should command less than that now with some inevitable dropoff. Pro Football Focus rated him 21st among guards.

Tucker, 26, missed all of 2025 with a torn triceps muscle, and his injury history — playing 43 of a possible 85 games in five years — makes it hard to project a market for him. Pro Football Focus had him as the league's No. 11 guard entering 2025, and even coming off the injury, they project him to a four-year deal worth $70 million. That's $17.5 million a year. It's reasonable to think he'll come in short of that, if only because of the injury problems that have ended three of his last four seasons early.

7. Cade Mays, C, Panthers

Mays, 26, settled in with 12 starts in 2025, after totaling 15 in his first three years in Carolina. The Panthers are already heavily invested at guard, so if his market gets as high as some are projecting — $10-12 million a year — then Carolina might reset with a rookie at center and focus their limited cap space elsewhere. This year's center class in free agency has a lot of good-not-great options, so finding the right match in that middle-tier financial range will be important.

6. Isaac Seumalo, G, Steelers

Seumalo, 32, graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 16 guard as he wrapped up a three-year, $24 million deal. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024, so the question is whether he can command more at 32 than he did at 29. Does a coaching change in Pittsburgh impact his likelihood to return there? Mike Tomlin is out of football, and Arthur Smith went to the college ranks, but one option is his line coach, Pat Meyer, who is now in Buffalo and might need a reliable guard if David Edwards signs elsewhere.

Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo is our second-highest ranked guard who's set to hit free agency this offseason. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

5. David Edwards, G, Bills

Edwards, 28, has been a bargain for the Bills the last two years, starting at guard while making $6 million for two years. He'll cost significantly more as a free agent, with some projections close to $20 million a year. Does Buffalo promoting Joe Brady to head coach make them more likely to want to keep their offensive line intact? It'll be expensive to keep them all, so it's possible they'll re-sign one of their two free-agent starters and use the draft to replace the other.

Smith, 29, is about as tenured as you can be without a single Pro Bowl — eight years and 105 career starts in Indianapolis, and he's just finished a four-year, $70 million deal. Third contracts are rarely as lucrative as second deals are, and Smith has missed 16 games over the last three years, so durability is a concern. If he's still drawing $12 million a year or more, the Colts could turn to Jalen Travis, a 2025 fourth-round pick who stepped in for Smith at the end of this season.

McGovern, 28, reads much like his linemate Edwards. Buffalo has gotten 51 starts from him in three years for $22 million, total. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024, but now it will cost much more to extend, likely $15 million a year or more. The Bills didn't draft McGovern or Edwards, but did well enough identifying them on the thrifty second contracts; they got reliable, inexpensive play from them. Replacing one or both with similar value signings won't be easy.

2. Rasheed Walker, OT, Packers

Walker, who turns 26 this week, is a former seventh-round pick who developed into a three-year starter at left tackle for the Packers, protecting Jordan Love's blind side. He isn't great — Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL's No. 54 tackle last season — but he's consistent and experienced enough to merit $20 million a year in free agency. It's possible Green Bay will let him walk and shift 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan into his spot.

Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is our highest-rated offensive tackle who is set to become a free agent this offseason. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

1. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

Linderbaum, 25, has been to three straight Pro Bowls and was PFF's No. 4 center in 2025. The Ravens had declined his fifth-year option, pricey at $24 million or so, and while he's likely the highest-paid offensive lineman in free agency, that should be at less than $20 million a year. The league's top-paid center right now is the Chiefs' Creed Humphrey at $18 million a year, so he'll likely want to trump that. With coaching changes, will he stay in Baltimore, or look at joining John Harbaugh with the Giants or Todd Monken with the Browns?