AC Milan Urged By Ex-USA Goalkeeper To 'Get Its Act Together' For Christian Pulisic

United States men's national team legend Brad Friedel has explained to GOAL why Christian Pulisic returning to the United States would be a terrible idea for MLS at this stage of the talented forward's career. 'Captain America' has stated that he would like to grace domestic competition in his homeland at some point, but is currently enhancing his superstar status with Serie A giants AC Milan.

Growing the game: Messi and Co building MLS brand

At 27 years of age, Pulisic should be at his peak. He has been producing performances on a regular basis in Italy that suggest he has unlocked full potential in his game. Personal bests have been posted on the goal front, while becoming a talismanic presence for the Rossoneri.

A similar standing is enjoyed at the international level, having been the most prominent member of the USMNT ranks for some time, and a global stage will be graced again this summer when turning out at a home World Cup.

That event will help to grow the American game further, as the likes of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi help to build that brand in MLS. The Argentine GOAT is showing no sign of slowing down at Inter Miami.

More big names are expected to head across the Atlantic, with transfer gossip never far away, but Friedel is not convinced that the likes of Pulisic should be treading that path any time soon.

MLS told why it should steer clear of Pulisic for now

Speaking in association with BetMGM bonus code, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Friedel told GOAL when asked if he would like to see Pulisic in MLS: "In the future, yes. It’s like this - just from a U.S. fan standpoint, I want as many of the best players for the national team playing at the highest level of competition they can, because that will make sure that the national team competes stronger against the world’s elite. Everyone does definitely not have to play in Europe, there can be MLS players, for sure. But to have all the top guys in MLS, where mentally it is a far easier league, your standards are allowed to drop, there is no promotion or relegation, there is very little looking over your shoulder. I like it when players don’t know when their next contract is coming, they always have the next young player pushing to take their spot, they have to always get better.

"If somebody came in like your Weston McKennie and your Christian Pulisic, they would have so much power at an MLS club, I would worry that they wouldn’t be focused on just getting better. That would be my worry. Not every player is built like that, some can motivate themselves, but there are a lot of players that can’t.

"I guess you could equate it with: Would you rather have the guys in the NBA playing in a Euro League or the NBA? If you have the opportunity to go and play in the Premier League and you have the quality to do it, and the quality and the ability to play in another country and play in the Champions League, those are the best events for club football right now. So, test yourself and do it. That would be my wish for the majority of the US national team. It’s not everybody, and eventually I would love to see Christian and Weston and Tyler [Adams’ come back and all these guys finish their careers in MLS. That would be great. But in the peak of their career, I don’t think MLS is there yet."

Contract drama: Would Pulisic like a second shot at the Premier League?

Pulisic has some big decisions to make on his future, with no fresh terms being agreed at AC Milan as yet. His deal at San Siro is due to run until 2027, with the option for a 12-month extension.

Exit talk has been sparked, with Premier League admirers said to be keen on the former Chelsea star. Pressed on whether Pulisic would fancy another shot at the top-flight in England, Friedel said: "I don’t know Christian personally, he was always with the senior team when I was in with the youth national teams. I went back and read a lot of his quotes, it seems like he found things at Chelsea tough off the field. When he went to Italy, it was a little bit easier off the field. Now he’s a few years older, more mature again, so maybe he would.

"Does he have the talent for it? Yeah, he has the talent, for sure. His contractual package might be tricky for quite a lot of clubs in the Premier League now because he’s not on a small amount of money and wouldn’t be asking for a small amount of money. But, I don’t know. He found a place where he is playing incredibly well, so do you move from that? Is the grass always greener? It’s a tough one.

"There will be a lot of internal discussions with his family and his adviser. The fact that he hasn’t signed would have the world believe that he might be looking elsewhere. The proof is where the contract maybe is or isn’t at the moment. The other issue is that AC Milan have had their own internal issues. Maybe it is a case of he would love to stay, but the club has got to get its act together too. If they do and they can prove it, then he will sign. It could be that also."

World Cup window: Pulisic can catch the eye on a global stage

Milan remain in contact with Pulisic and his representatives, with the hope being that a compromise can be reached that suits all parties. For now, the Champions League-winning Pennsylvania native is focused on playing his part in a Serie A title bid - with it important for any off-field distractions to be avoided.

They can be addressed again over the summer, with it possible that Pulisic will use the World Cup as a shop window in which to showcase his wares to suitors who are in the market for more attacking inspiration. A return to the States can then form part of much longer-term thinking.