In what might go down as one of the best Premier League games of the season, Harvey Barnes scored in the 102nd minute as Newcastle beat Leeds 4-3.

Leeds led three times at St James' Park and was 3-2 ahead as the clock ticked past 90 minutes. United States men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored two goals for Leeds, including the goal to put them up 3-2.

Aaronson has scored three goals in the last two games and now has four goals and three assists on the season.

But there was still plenty of drama to come.

Bruno Guimaraes made it 3-3 from the penalty spot in the 91st and Barnes spun to squeeze home his second of the match and the winner.