English Premier League
Brenden Aaronson's Brace Not Enough To Overcome Late Drama vs. Newcastle
English Premier League

Brenden Aaronson's Brace Not Enough To Overcome Late Drama vs. Newcastle

Published Jan. 7, 2026 6:43 p.m. ET

In what might go down as one of the best Premier League games of the season, Harvey Barnes scored in the 102nd minute as Newcastle beat Leeds 4-3.

Leeds led three times at St James' Park and was 3-2 ahead as the clock ticked past 90 minutes. United States men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored two goals for Leeds, including the goal to put them up 3-2.

Aaronson has scored three goals in the last two games and now has four goals and three assists on the season.

But there was still plenty of drama to come.

Bruno Guimaraes made it 3-3 from the penalty spot in the 91st and Barnes spun to squeeze home his second of the match and the winner.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Croatia Star Joško Gvardiol Fractures Leg, Will Have Surgery Months Before World Cup

Croatia Star Joško Gvardiol Fractures Leg, Will Have Surgery Months Before World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes