Last Night in College Basketball: Jaloni Cambridge's 41 Points Power Ohio State

A monster game for Cambridge

Ohio State sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge — along with her sister, Kennedy — has been a significant reason for the No. 19 Buckeyes eventually entering the poll and then sticking there. On Wednesday, you could point to her as the reason that Ohio State won at all: in a 78-69 Big Ten win over Illinois that ended its 11-game win streak, Jaloni Cambridge scored a career-high 41 points, which also served as the most from anyone in Division I for the night. It was the most points by a Buckeye since Kelsey Mitchell a decade ago, and the most by any women’s player in the Big Ten since Iowa legend Caitlin Clark was lighting up scoreboards.

Cambridge didn’t just score, either: she also pulled down 6 rebounds, picked up 3 steals and blocked a pair of shots. This was, by Game Score, the top effort from anyone in women’s college basketball on Wednesday, and it was vital considering Ohio State won by just 9 points with Cambridge scoring more than half of its total output.

She’s now averaging 20.8 points to go with 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game, all better than last season’s figures, and is shooting 51.2% overall compared to 2024-2025’s 42.9%, as well. Ohio State is now 4-1 in Big Ten play, while Illinois drops to 3-2.

Arizona buried K-State

Kansas State is a team on the bubble, and one that has a legit scoring threat in PJ Haggerty — the senior guard and Memphis transfer is averaging 22.7 points per game, putting him 7th in all of Division I men’s basketball. Arizona is the No. 1 team in the country, however, and it made life difficult for both K-State and Haggerty. He was held to just 19 points on 8-for-20 shooting, and Kansas State would lose to Arizona, 101-76.

Now, even if Haggerty had exploded for a season-high in points — he dropped 37 on Mississippi State back in November — it still wouldn’t have been enough to knock undefeated Arizona off in this battle of the Wildcats. Arizona is an excellent defensive team, tied for third in KenPom’s Defensive Rating for allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions, and it’s currently allowing teams to shoot just 39.2% overall. K-State shot 34% and were brutal from deep, going 8-for-36 — 22% — for the night. The only reason the game was even as close as this was due to Kansas State sinking 16 free throws in 19 attempts: those were the only shots Arizona couldn’t defend.

That being said, it was K-State’s failure to stop fouling that caused the most trouble: Arizona went to the line 39 times on 29 fouls, and sank 30 of them. Despite being held to 19% 3-point shooting themselves, it just didn’t matter when Zona was able to make up for it with 30 points from the line.

UConn’s absurd turnover night

Just a couple of games back, UConn set a season high for turnovers in an uncharacteristically sloppy game (that, to be fair, it still dominated and won). Against St. John’s in Big East play, the Huskies were anything but sloppy: they instead forced 33 turnovers, 23 of them via steals, and turned the ball over a season-low 8 times themselves. UConn scored 46 of their 88 points off of turnovers; St. John’s scored 43 points in all.

Sophomore forward Sarah Strong and junior guard KK Arnold tied with a season-high 6 steals each, but graduate guard Azzi Fudd also contributed 5 of her own, while freshman forward Blanca Quinonez added another 4 — as well as 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a block — in her 23 minutes off the bench. Strong led all scorers in points in what was a real clinic of a game for the star sophomore: 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting including 2-for-3 from deep, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and those half-dozen steals in 29 minutes.

In addition to trouble holding onto the ball, St. John’s defense just couldn’t match up on defense, and UConn shot 59% overall as a team while going 7-for-18 from three. The Huskies are now 7-0 in the Big East and undefeated overall, while St. John’s fell to 13-4 with a 3-3 conference record.

Iowa State remains undefeated

No. 3 Iowa State — Arizona’s primary competition in the Big 12 this season — entered play on Wednesday undefeated as well. And, like the Wildcats, the Cyclones woke up on Thursday still unbeaten thanks to taking down Baylor, 70-60.

It wasn’t as big of a beatdown as Arizona’s over K-State, but Baylor is a top-40 team in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings, or NET — this was a tougher assignment, even for the No. 3 team in the nation. While the Cyclones had a slower first half, finishing the first 20 minutes up by a single point, 25-24 after initially falling behind 21-13, they exploded for 45 points in the second and Baylor never led in that frame. The Bears outrebounded Iowa State, but that’s about all they managed to do better, as the Cyclones outscored them in the paint, 36-28, and converted far more turnovers into points, 20-6.

Senior forward Joshua Jefferson didn’t lead in points — fellow senior Tamin Lipsey dropped 24 on Baylor — but he did have a double-double with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting along with a game-high 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a block. Iowa State is now 15-0, its best-ever start, and the Cyclones are now 2-0 in Big 12 play, to boot.

Vanderbilt? Also still unbeaten

The Vanderbilt Commodores are having a great season, but they also got this far into things without defeating a ranked team. Well, sort of. Vandy took down UCF on Nov. 8, 105-93, but at that point the Knights weren’t ranked. The same goes for current No. 24, SMU, which Vanderbilt toppled 88-69 on Dec. 3 — the Mustangs were only voted into the poll the first time this week, as well.

So, the Commodores have a pair of ranked wins if you want to get retroactive about it, but in terms of beating a team while it was ranked? Vandy did that for the first time this season on Wednesday, when the No. 11 Commodores defeated the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide, 96-90.

This one was a shootout: four of Bama’s starters scored at least 13 points, with two of them — freshman forward Amari Allen and junior guard Aden Holloway — putting up 25 and 22, respectively. Allen also had 11 rebounds and 4 assists while going a perfect 12-for-12 from the line. The bench didn’t contribute much in the way of scoring, with 10 points total, but it did contribute 24 of the Tide’s 49 rebounds, with freshman forward London Jemison responsible for 11 of those.

On Vandy’s side, every starter reached double-digit points, and sophomore guard Tyler Tanner led all scorers with a career-best 29 on 8-for-15 shooting from the field and a 12-for-15 showing from the line. Senior forward Devin McGlockton had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and as a team Vandy shot 35-for-50 from the line, compared to Alabama’s 29-for-38. The difference in the final score was at the line, but it was also in Alabama being held to an abysmal 9-for-40 mark from deep. It was also in Tanner being unstoppable in the second half: the two teams were tied up at 43 through the first, but Tanner dropped 23 of his 29 points in the second half to lead Vanderbilt, including every one of his free throws.

Dyer’s 5 rejections, and a record

Troy senior forward Zay Dyer had a well-rounded game on Wednesday, picking up a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but the thing that stuck out the most is that, in 25 minutes, she had more blocks than anyone else in D-I ball on the men’s or women’s side, with 5.

That is, until you get some context for those 10 boards. Dyer’s final rebound for the night was the 768th of her career with Troy, and that’s the most of anyone in the program’s Division I history.

Troy is usually a rebounding machine, and Dyer has been a huge part of that for the last four years. She led the Sun Belt in rebounds per game last season with 10.4, and has stepped up that game even more in 2025-2026 at 11.8 per game, which is also tied for fifth in Division I alongside North Texas rebound machine, Megan Nestor . There’s quite a bit of season left for her to extend her record: she’s currently leading the conference in both offensive and defensive rebounds, and has 177 total through 15 games.

22 boards and a double-double

Dyer did not lead D-I in rebounds on Wednesday, however. American freshman forward Charlotte Tuhy did the honors there, with 22 rebounds to go with 17 points, 2 assists, 4 steals and a block against Colgate in a 59-56 overtime win. She was making up for her last time out in her averages, where she played just 9 minutes and didn’t pull down a single rebound — other than that one exception, Tuhy has been consistently dominant on the boards, as this was her seventh game of at least 10 rebounds, and her first over 20.

Averaging 10.1 rebounds as a 6-foot-1 freshman is impressive, and this performance has her second in the Patriot League in both total rebounds and per game, while leading in defensive boards. If she can more consistently add some more points to the mix as she did on Wednesday, she’s going to dominate the conference.

Ow.

Fair to wonder if their pride hurts more than their ankles did after getting tripped up like that. But at least one good turn deserved another in this Indiana and Maryland Big Ten matchup.

Still, though. Ow.

UConn’s men couldn’t put Providence away before OT

UConn’s men’s team is one of the best defensive squads in men’s D-I ball, ranking fifth in Defensive Rating while limiting opponents to 38.1% shooting. Their defense keeps ball movement to a minimum — its opponents have racked up just 148 assists all season, the 9th-fewest in D-I — and the Huskies are 10th in blocks with 91 on the season. None of that seemed to matter on Wednesday against Providence in a Big East showdown that needed overtime to reach its conclusion.

The Friars — which score 120.2 points per 100 possessions, good for 32nd in Division I — were ahead, 47-37, after the first half thanks to an 11-0 run to close things out, and then got to kick off the second with free throws from a technical foul called on UConn coach Dan Hurley at the end of the first. While the Huskies never truly slowed down Providence’s offensive attack — the Friars shot 50% for the game and an astounding 14-for-24 from deep — they did manage to catch up and force overtime after not leading at all during the second half, thanks in no small part to a starting five that just kept pouring on points. Every one of them scored at least 10 points, with every one besides junior guard Solo Ball scoring at least 20. He also played just 25 minutes; the next-lowest minutes total for a starter was senior center Tarris Reed Jr.’s 37, with the rest getting 41 each.

In OT, freshman guard Braylon Mullins took over, scoring 8 of his career-high (and game-high) 24 points to help put UConn ahead when it truly mattered. The Huskies would win, 103-98, and move to 5-0 in Big East play.

Cincinnati upset Iowa State’s women

While Iowa State’s men’s team remains unbeaten, the women’s suffered its first loss of the season in their previous outing against a ranked Baylor squad. And now the Cyclones followed that defeat up with a second one, as Cincinnati upset them, 71-63, despite the Bearcats being under .500 on the season at this point. It was Cincinnati’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2011.

Iowa State was rarely in control, leading for just 11% of the game, and despite besting Cincinnati in fast break points and points in the paint and points on turnovers and even in turnovers themselves, the Cyclones were outrebounded 44-30, and could not make anything happen from deep: Iowa State shot 4-for-21 from beyond the arc, and while the Bearcats also just sank 4 threes, they also shot just 9 of them. With Cincinnati’s focus on higher percentage shots and Iowa State unable to capitalize on its riskier ones, the Bearcats were able to pull ahead and mostly stay ahead, too. They can thank Mya Perry for that, as the senior guard and Florida Atlantic transfer scored a game-high 26 points on 71% shooting while playing all 40 minutes.

While the Cyclones are ranked No. 11 in the poll, these defeats have shot them back in NET — Iowa State dropped from 19th to 23rd after losing to Baylor, and now to 31st following Cincinnati’s W. This isn’t necessarily reason to panic, however: Addy Brown is one of Iowa State’s star players, and she missed the game with a back injury after being less effective than usual against Baylor the previous time out. Getting the junior forward back healthy where she can rebound, drop dimes and score changes the equation for the Cyclones.