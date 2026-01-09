Mexico's Chucky Lozano Leaves San Diego FC, Needs New Club Before 2026 World Cup

San Diego FC have confirmed that club-record signing Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano is no longer part of their sporting plans ahead of the 2026 season. Despite being under contract through 2028 and among the league's highest earners, the Mexican forward is now expected to depart as the club reshapes its roster and priorities.

'This wasn’t a decision taken lightly'

San Diego FC sporting director Tyler Heaps revealed Friday that the club has been having conversations with Lozano's representatives in the offseason to determine his future.

"We’ve had a lot of conversations with Hirving and his representatives over the offseason and last year," Heaps told reporters. "We communicated that he will not be part of our sporting plan moving forward. This wasn’t a decision taken lightly."

Sale being explored

Lozano, the first player ever signed by the expansion franchise and one of the highest-paid players in MLS, remains under contract through 2028. However, San Diego FC are now working toward an exit strategy, with a transfer viewed as the best outcome.

"We believe a sale is the best solution for both sides," Heaps said. "This was discussed with ownership and leadership, and we’ve already communicated it to the group."

Discipline a factor

While the club avoided detailing specific incidents, Lozano’s situation grew more uncertain late last season following a disciplinary matter that led to his exclusion from a match against the Portland Timbers. His fit within the squad also became a talking point internally.

"We appreciate Hirving’s contributions last year," Heaps explained. "But as the season went on, considering our style of play and the environment we’re building, we felt it was better to move in another direction. At this level, every player has to be fully committed on and off the ball, including in training."

Head coach Mickey Varas, reacting to the decision, said San Diego had shown they can be successful without Lozano in the lineup.

"Our focus is always on the collective," Varas said. "and it's about pushing the team chemistry this year, and, listen: We've played plenty of games with the team without him in the roster, and that team played very, very well."

Franchise’s first signing

Despite the abrupt ending, Lozano leaves after a productive, though interrupted, spell. Limited by injuries, suspensions, and national team duty, he appeared in 34 matches, recording 11 goals and nine assists. His final goal came in the Western Conference Final loss to Vancouver, closing a brief chapter in San Diego FC’s young history.