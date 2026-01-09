Bukayo Saka Gets New Arsenal Deal Through 2031

Bukayo Saka has agreed terms on a new five-year deal with Arsenal. Saka's current contract runs until 2027, but the Gunners avoided any exit talk by striking quick. The homegrown winger has now agreed to extend his stay at the Emirates until the summer of 2031 with the Premier League leaders keen to reward the wideman's fine form with a long-term deal.

Arsenal academy product one of the club's most important players

Saka has grown into one of Arsenal's most consistent performers since he made his debut for the north London side in 2018. In the time since, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players, and the club are keen to build the team around the English winger.

The Arsenal star has scored four goals and provided an additional three assists for Mikel Arteta's men this season as they push for a first league title in over 20 years. A number of Premier League and European sides were monitoring Saka's situation at the Emirates Stadium, though his preference has always been to remain with his boyhood club.

The Gunners sit six points clear of second-placed Manchester City following their 0-0 draw with defending champions Liverpool on Thursday night. City have struggled to really keep on the coattails of Arteta's side, the Cityzens having failed to win their opening three games of 2026, held to stalemates with Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton.

Saka extension a statement of intent

Saka follows in the footsteps of a number of Arsenal stars who have put pen to paper on new contracts recently. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have all extended their respective stays with Arteta's side over the last few months.

However, it is Saka's contract extension that is the biggest statement of intent from the club as they look to compete on multiple fronts. Arsenal lead both the Premier League and the Champions League, winning all six games in the latter competition as they look to end a lengthy wait for silverware and claim a first European trophy in their history.

The Gunners are in FA Cup action this weekend when they make the trip to the south coast to face Championship side Portsmouth in their third round clash. And in midweek, Arsenal face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal showdown, with the winner facing Newcastle of Manchester City in March.

Arteta has previously spoken about Saka's contract

Saka has been ever-present for Arsenal since Arteta took over the managerial reins at the Emirates in 2019. However, the forward has endured his fair share of injury issues in recent months, with the addition of Noni Madueke providing welcome cover and competition for Saka in the capital.

And Arteta had previously spoken on his "confidence" that Saka would extend his stay with Arsenal, having said as much ahead of their 4-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham back in November.

In his press conference ahead of the North London Derby, Arteta was asked why he was so relaxed on Saka's contract situation, stating: "I prefer that word, I think it is confidence. What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka [Obasi, Saka's agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here.

"It's a very healthy and powerful relationship. The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain. That is something that is going to leave a legacy at this club and he needs to fulfil that role."

What comes next for Arsenal and Saka?

Saka is unlikely to start Sunday's FA Cup third round clash with Portsmouth on Sunday having played the bulk of Thursday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool. However, the England star is expected to return to the XI for the midweek trip to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are then next in league action against Nottingham Forest next weekend in what is a hectic January for Arteta's side. Indeed, they follow up their trip to the City Ground with games against Inter, Manchester United, Kairat Almaty and Leeds before the month is out.