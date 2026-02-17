Bukayo Saka Signs 5-Year Deal With Arsenal To Become Club's Highest-Paid Player

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract, making him the highest paid player at the club.

The England international verbally committed to a new deal earlier in the year, but has now formally put pen to paper on a contract that will run until 2031. The 24-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2027, but fans can rest knowing their star boy has pledged his peak years to his boyhood team.

Saka pens mega money deal

Saka's five-year extension will see him earn a wage in excess of £300,000 a week, finally putting an end to talks between the player's camp and club officials that have been ongoing for nearly a year. He joins teammates William Saliba, Gabriel, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in committing their future to the club over the last 12 months.

Saka has scored seven goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this term, and remains a crucial part of Arteta's core, which has seen Arsenal become a dominant force across Europe in recent years.

Gunners mean business in chase for quadruple

With Saka's future now settled, head coach Mikel Arteta can completely focus on the football, as his side continues to compete on all four fronts. Arsenal breezed into the FA Cup fifth round at the weekend, overcoming League One Wigan to set up a trip to Mansfield Town.

Saka was used in the match on Sunday, but played in a new position under the Spanish manager. He was deployed as a No.10 alongside Eberechi Eze, and was extremely effective in a more central role. As a result, fans have called for him to occupy that position for the remainder of the season, as the Gunners also look to claim the Carabao Cup - where they meet Manchester City in the final - the Premier League, and the Champions League.

Arteta hails Arsenal gem

There is still a lot of football to be played between now and May, starting with a trip to bottom-placed Wolves on Wednesday night. The match gives Saka and Co the opportunity to go seven points clear at the top of the table before City next play, and Arteta admits he is relying on his talisman being in top form to help get them over the line in the latter stages of the season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: "Some circumstances can upset some players as well, sometimes it forces you to do certain things but Mikel [Merino] adapted incredibly well to the nine position because we missed Kai [Havertz] and Gabi [Jesus] at the time and now we have an issue with midfielders.

"Players are stepping in and Bukayo is one we need to consider for the future. It’s really good especially how players respond to different tactical roles in the manner they are doing.

"I think he does (like playing as a No.10) and everything that brings a challenge to him. He needs to prove something I think, it does something to him and it is positive."

North London derby storm brewing

Arsenal should have no problems getting past their opponents in the Midlands on Wednesday, but Sunday's clash against fierce rivals Tottenham presents a much tougher challenge. The Lilywhites may be languishing in 16th place and enduring another painful campaign in the Premier League, but they have now parted with head coach Thomas Frank, and replaced him with former Lazio, Marseille and Juventus boss Igor Tudor until the end of the season.

Tudor has already made it clear that he intends for his side to press on the front foot and play aggressive football, particularly at home. And with a raucous crowd expected at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, the Gunners know they will have a tough time across the road at their neighbours, regardless of their domestic form.

But with Saka likely brimming with confidence having tied himself down to the club for another five years, the odds are still in his side's favour to overcome the challenge.